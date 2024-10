Lifelong Columbia resident announces candidacy for Ward 4 city council seat

The chief of volunteer services at the Harry S. Truman Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital is seeking an additional role, not at the hospital, though, but with the City of Columbia.

Ron Graves, a lifelong Columbia resident, has announced his intentions to seek the Ward 4 seat on the Columbia City Council, currently held by Nick Foster. He now is working to gather signatures to be considered a candidate. Foster has not indicated online yet intentions to seek reelection.

Graves in the announcement noted a focus on public safety, financial transparency and funding critical infrastructureprojects as the cornerstone of his campaign. He also notes his many years of working with nonprofit organizations and fundraising for them.

"Sadly, some of the best qualities of the Columbia that I grew up with and raised my family in are becoming a part of the past," Graves said. "I want to help bring Columbia back to being a better and safer place to live."

