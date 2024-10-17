Open in App
    How The January Lanterns singer Kristen Camp would spend a perfect day in Columbia

    By Aarik Danielsen, Columbia Daily Tribune,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WKK8q_0wAKkoqz00

    This article is part of a series in which the Tribune asks locals to describe how they would spend their perfect day in Columbia.

    Kristen Camp intuits, then moves to the rhythms of Columbia.

    Camp's family settled here when she was just 3; Columbia is all she remembers. This is where she met — and eventually married — her high-school sweetheart, Andrew Camp. This is where the couple matured at the University of Missouri and began their own family. And this is where they eventually united the strands of all their memories and moments, all the sweetness and struggle of life together, in the popular folk-rock project The January Lanterns.

    The music the Camps make sounds like their experience of Columbia: intimate yet expansive, opening into something like clarity. Whether in song or the everyday, Kristen Camp embraces every season of living in a Midwest college town, where life is marked by both "consistency and newness," she said.

    Considering how she might spend a perfect day in Columbia, Camp shared a number of her favorite places and activities. "But there’s also a million other favorite things," she said, by way of preface.

    A morning for morning people

    The Camps are early risers; "the morning is my favorite time of day," she said.

    After dropping their children at school, the couple would enjoy an early date at Fretboard Coffee (Camp would order a lavender latte, she said), followed by breakfast treats at Wishflour Bakery.

    A hike at Gans Creek Recreation Area would no doubt reorient the Camps to the cardinal points of their life; they got engaged there and return often, with and without the kids.

    The morning would end back at home, within the most creative and consoling part of their home: the recording studio Andrew Camp built with Kristen's father six years ago. Each member of the family quite literally had a hand in making the space, with the Camp kids helping paint the studio.

    After the quiet and inspiration that so often comes from time in nature, this is the next natural place to be, Kristen Camp said.

    "Coming back home to write in our studio would be really ideal," she said.

    Graphic novels, games and more

    After the sparks of more songs, the Camps would enjoy a late lunch at Beet Box: the falafel as a salad bowl, not a wrap, and a side of za’atar fries.

    Traveling to, then from school pickup, the family would alight upon Columbia Public Library , where each child would tote their large, reusable bag, filling them with too many graphic novels to properly carry, Camp said. Regular trips to the library are "the most consistent parenting thing I’ve ever done," she said.

    The collective weight of all these books would lead to a refreshing quiet at home, she added, as stories must be engaged with right away.

    Reading time would give way to walking time, with the Camps guiding their miniature schnauzer through Stephens Lake Park ; newer, more meditative loops within the park have become a family favorite.

    Then it would be on to Hexagon Alley , for board games — the Exploding Kittens series is a must, Camp said — as well as Lego play and snack dinners for the kids. No family adventure downtown would be complete without a stop at Sparky's Homemade Ice Cream , where Camp would be on the lookout for the ube (or purple yam) ice cream, and a walk around the columns at MU.

    Moving toward the music

    With their children back at home and in a babysitter's care, Kristen and Andrew Camp would dine out at Cherry Street Cellar, where she appreciates the "ever-changing menu" and the chance to try something new while knowing any meal is sure to satisfy.

    The couple would ideally end such a perfect day on the lawn at Rose Park, soaking in the sounds of another local band. Something easy, something entrancing, something true to their nature, Camp said.

    "We’re super chill, obviously, in our music — and in our music tastes. ... Something you could sit out on a blanket and just enjoy the weather, enjoy the lights of Rose Park going toward the stage," she said.

    More perfect days

    Columbia radio legend Simon Rose

    Tribune editor Aarik Danielsen

    Aarik Danielsen is the features and culture editor for the Tribune. Contact him at adanielsen@columbiatribune.com or by calling 573-815-1731. He's on Twitter/X @aarikdanielsen.

    This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: How The January Lanterns singer Kristen Camp would spend a perfect day in Columbia

