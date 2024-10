Homecoming returns to Mizzou. Check out our coverage of some of MU's most famous alums

It's time to come home, Missouri Tigers.

With one of the nation's most storied homecoming traditions renewing itself this weekend, it felt like a good time to revisit our stories about some of Mizzou's most famous alums.

Here's a look at just a few of our more recent pieces on well-known grads worth reading on your way to Columbia, while waiting for the parade to begin, or during a lull in the football action.

Sheryl Crow's homecoming closes Columbia's Roots N Blues on a high note

From the story: "This ain't no disco ... this is Columbia, Missouri."

Turning her own phrase within the first bars of "All I Wanna Do," Sheryl Crow brought the 2021 Roots N Blues festival — and herself — home Sunday night.

How Jon Hamm and 7 other Mizzou alumni are shaping pop culture

From the story: Each fall, students come to Columbia and, a span of years later, leave to remake the world around them.

So many graduates of our city's colleges and universities are influencing the shape and scope of our popular culture. Right this minute. ... We turn to just eight of the many University of Missouri grads making a lasting impression on the worlds of entertainment and information.

How MU grad, Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts tells a different story about gun violence

From the story: The narrative goes something like this: America's gun culture is too ingrained, too complicated to ever change. Watts labors to tell another story, one with a different moral and ending. And she traces her storytelling skills back to the University of Missouri, where she studied sociology and journalism before graduating in 1994.

University of Missouri grad Juana Summers named co-host of NPR's 'All Things Considered'

From the story: Summers stressed her desire to reach and reflect audiences who might not always be included in media narratives.

$5 million boost from Panda Express founders supports MU Honors College scholarships

From the story: The founders of Panda Express also happen to be University of Missouri alumni and recently provided a major donation to the MU Honors College.

The Tribune's Charles Dunlap contributed to this story.

