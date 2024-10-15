Open in App
    Columbia electric crew heads to Florida as one returns from South Carolina

    By Charles Dunlap, Columbia Daily Tribune,

    2 days ago

    A Columbia Water and Light crew is in Florida to help with recovery efforts following Hurricane Milton.

    The electrical crew, along with machinery and vehicles, left Oct. 10. A different electrical crew returned to Columbia Oct. 8 from South Carolina where it was helping with efforts after Hurricane Helene.

    The crew that left last week includes Crew Leader Dustin Wilhite and linemen Wade Pingel, Cole Talley, Dennis Seversen, Garrett Green and Cody Rowland. They went to Orlando for assignment, along with a city digger truck, double-bucket truck and a backyard machine.

    "Columbia has been able to assist other communities for some time," said Matt Winingear, electrical distribution manager with Columbia Water & Light, in a news release. "This goodwill gesture really helps the affected community return to normal as quickly as it can."

    The crew that recently returned from South Carolina included Crew Leader Tim Wilson, along with lineworkers Dave Morton, Kody Kile, Jerad Brown, Terrill Brown and Tyler Vincent. There were there for two weeks.

    While in Laurens, South Carolina, they were dubbed "the guys in the red trucks" due to the Columbia city vehicle color.

    Their work was lauded by the Laurens Superintendent of the Electric Operations Division Robby Howard.

    "(They) were definitely old-school linemen. They never complained and never had to be checked on or followed up behind. Your group was put on some of the worst areas that I had on my system and got it done in a time frame that I don’t think anyone would have been able to achieve," he said.

    Columbia Water and Light is part of the American Public Power Association’s Mutual Aid Network , which coordinates with utilities and authorities during widespread power outages.

    This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Columbia electric crew heads to Florida as one returns from South Carolina

