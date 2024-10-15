Students and faculty from across the University of Missouri will celebrate the ever-growing world of words Friday, Oct. 18, marking National Day on Writing.

MU's Campus Writing Program, Writing Center and English 1000 faculty will host the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Lowry Mall. The celebration will acknowledge the joy of writing, and will also feature refreshments from Toasty Goat Coffee Co. and Wishflour Bakery, each run by MU alums, according to a release from the Campus Writing Program.

University Bookstore gift cards worth $50 will be given away in hourly drawings as well.

Initiated by the National Council of Teachers of English 15 years ago, National Day on Writing is meant to honor the "remarkable variety of writing Americans engage in and to help make writers from all walks of life aware of their craft," the council's website notes .

Across social media, writers can use the hashtag #WhyIWrite to engage with others; the phrase "has roots in George Orwell's 1946 essay 'Why I Write' and Joan Didion's 1976 version," according to the release.

Learn more about the celebration through the Campus Writing Program's website, https://cwp.missouri.edu/ .

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Why do you write? Celebrate the craft on Lowry Mall with MU students and faculty