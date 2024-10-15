The final financial piece is in place for the Columbia Housing Authority to redevelop its Providence Walkway Apartments.

CHA announced Thursday it was awarded $3.5 million in federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits from the Missouri Housing Development Commission during last month's commission meeting. The award will go toward renovating 25 housing units.

The award is on top of a $3.4 million appropriation by the City of Columbia via American Rescue Plan Act, HOME, and Community Development Block Grant funds.

"This project will not only improve the quality of affordable housing but also provide the necessary services and support for upward economic mobility among our most vulnerable populations," said CEO Randy Cole.

The apartment renovations are part of CHA's five-year strategic plan. Other projects underway or already planned include Kinney Point, a new 24-unit complex , the redevelopment of housing units along Park Avenue and upgrades for Bear Creek Townhomes .

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: This federal grant means a Columbia Housing Authority redevelopment can move forward