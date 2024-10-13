The Columbia Public Schools board is ready to set the calendar for the 2025-26 school year.

A final approval vote is expected Monday night during the board meeting. This is a piece of unfinished business.

The board also is expected to update the visitors policy .

Updates in the policy lay out a procedure for visitors registering at district building entrances, classroom observations, items prohibited at district buildings (marijuana in all circumstances), along with minor tweaks to behavior expectations, disruptive conduct procedures and enforcement of the visitors policy.

Since the General Assembly annual session starts in January, the board also plans to lay out its legislative priorities regarding governance and operations, finances and funding, along with school, family and community relations. The priorities note an opposition state funds diverted away from public schools, such a through tuition tax credits, vouchers or unproven charter schools until "reforms passed in 2012 are implemented and proven effective."

Several construction projects will need board approval Monday. This includes Battle Elementary playground equipment, Benton Elementary roof replacement, Roseta Avenue Center renovations, West Boulevard Elementary roof replacement and West Middle School flooring and loading dock replacement.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: School calendar, visitor policy updates up for a vote by Columbia Public Schools board