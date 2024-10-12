Columbia firm breaks ground on major highway project in Lawrence, Kansas

A major highway construction project is now underway in Lawrence, Kansas, thanks to a Columbia-based construction firm.

Emery Sapp and Sons was awarded the contract for the south phase of the project that will expand the K-10/South Lawrence Trafficway in Douglas County, Kansas, in July. The groundbreaking of what is noted as a "highly anticipated project" took place Oct. 3.

"The K-10/SLT is a vital corridor serving the local community and region," an ESS news release noted.

The south phase of the project is from Sixth Street in Lawrence to U.S. Highway 59, while a separate north phase project is north of Sixth Street to Interstate 70.

The roughly $170 million project will upgrade the K-10/SLT from a two-lane road to a median-divided, four-lane highway with new interchanges. It is expected to improve safety and ease traffic on the K-10/SLT and nearby highways. A concept plan for the south phase was developed 10 years ago.

This isn't the first project for the K-10/SLT under ESS' belt.

The company was the general contractor on the eastern section of the K-10 Bypass that was completed in 2016, ESS said. This was a new 6-mile stretch of a four-lane freeway and the creation of more than 300 acres of new wetlands. This alleviated congestion Lawrence streets and created a southern bypass loop around the city. The $138-million freeway was the largest single project in KDOT’s history at the time, ESS added.

This new project will pick up where ESS left off in 2016, which includes 7.6 miles of reconstruction. The scope of work includes but is not limited to grading and excavation, concrete paving, and construction of eight new bridges.

“We’re proud to continue our partnership with KDOT on the South Lawrence Trafficway,” said Robert Gillis, ESS Co-CEO in the news release. “The first phase was a significant milestone in Kansas’ and our company’s history, so we are honored to get back to work in Lawrence continuing that legacy.”

Work is expected to take through 2028.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Columbia firm breaks ground on major highway project in Lawrence, Kansas