Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Columbia Daily Tribune

    Boone County home listings were priced lower in September. See the median asking price

    By USA TODAY Network,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N74iz_0w4ATX4i00

    The median home in Boone County listed for $413,750 in September, down 3.8% from the previous month's $429,900, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows .

    Compared to September 2023, the median home list price increased 5.4% from $392,500.

    The statistics in this article only pertain to houses listed for sale in Boone County, not houses that were sold. Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.news-leader.com .

    Boone County's median home was 2,079 square feet, listed at $194 per square foot. The price per square foot of homes for sale is up 4% from September 2023.

    Listings in Boone County moved briskly, at a median 45 days listed compared to the September national median of 55 days on the market. In the previous month, homes had a median of 44 days on the market. Around 238 homes were newly listed on the market in September, a 32.2% increase from 180 new listings in September 2023.

    The median home prices issued by Realtor.com may exclude many, or even most, of a market's homes. The price and volume represent only single-family homes, condominiums or townhomes. They include existing homes, but exclude most new construction as well as pending and contingent sales.

    Across the Columbia metro area, median home prices fell to $395,950, slightly lower than a month earlier. The median home had 2,072 square feet, at a list price of $191 per square foot.

    In Missouri, median home prices were $300,000, the same as August. The median Missouri home listed for sale had 1,787 square feet, with a price of $168 per square foot.

    Throughout the United States, the median home price was $425,000, a slight decrease from the month prior. The median American home for sale was listed at 1,843 square feet, with a price of $227 per square foot.

    The median home list price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. Experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average list price, which would mean taking the sum of all listing prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high price.

    The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com . Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here . This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

    This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Boone County home listings were priced lower in September. See the median asking price

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    Royal Caribbean Just Added Another Item to Its "Ban List"
    J. Souza14 days ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz4 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post20 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group10 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Serious Injuries in Manassas Pedestrian Crash; Driver Faces DUI Charges
    The Inside Scoop - PWC6 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Meet Lucky: A Loving Goldendoodle Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz22 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    St. Augustine warns of king tides flooding
    Jacksonville Today2 hours ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile13 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    St. Johns County asks people to stay off the roads
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post11 days ago
    State rebuffs claims that mandatory life sentences for people under 21 are unconstitutional
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA20 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile12 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile23 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post28 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy