GreenHouse Theatre Project auditioning children for 'The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe'

A few young actors have the chance to enter Narnia through a very local wardrobe.

GreenHouse Theatre Project, Columbia's reliably inventive, site-specific theater company will hold open auditions for four roles in its upcoming production of "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe." The auditions will take place starting at 10 a.m. Oct. 26.

"All adult roles have been cast, BUT we are looking for 4 awesome kids to join us in telling this epic story in one of the most beautiful venues in Missouri, Blue Bell Farm," a Facebook post on Wednesday noted, referring to the Fayette event space.

Interested parties can email greenhousetheatreproject@gmail.com with the subject line "Audition" to learn more, the post added.

Co-founded by Elizabeth Braaten Palmieri and now England-based Emily Adams, GreenHouse has performed its work outdoors and indoors, in galleries, bookstores, climbing gyms, on Columbia campuses, via livestreams and much more. Learn about the company at https://www.greenhousetp.org/ .

