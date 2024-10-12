Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Columbia Daily Tribune

    GreenHouse Theatre Project auditioning children for 'The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe'

    By Aarik Danielsen, Columbia Daily Tribune,

    2 days ago

    A few young actors have the chance to enter Narnia through a very local wardrobe.

    GreenHouse Theatre Project, Columbia's reliably inventive, site-specific theater company will hold open auditions for four roles in its upcoming production of "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe." The auditions will take place starting at 10 a.m. Oct. 26.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nU1G3_0w4ATUQX00

    "All adult roles have been cast, BUT we are looking for 4 awesome kids to join us in telling this epic story in one of the most beautiful venues in Missouri, Blue Bell Farm," a Facebook post on Wednesday noted, referring to the Fayette event space.

    Interested parties can email greenhousetheatreproject@gmail.com with the subject line "Audition" to learn more, the post added.

    Co-founded by Elizabeth Braaten Palmieri and now England-based Emily Adams, GreenHouse has performed its work outdoors and indoors, in galleries, bookstores, climbing gyms, on Columbia campuses, via livestreams and much more. Learn about the company at https://www.greenhousetp.org/ .

    This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: GreenHouse Theatre Project auditioning children for 'The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe'

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson10 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber6 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio6 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Royal Caribbean Just Added Another Item to Its "Ban List"
    J. Souza14 days ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz4 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post16 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today8 hours ago
    Meet Lucky: A Loving Goldendoodle Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz22 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady3 hours ago
    5Q4: Baby the Cat
    Alameda Post28 days ago
    St. Augustine warns of king tides flooding
    Jacksonville Today2 hours ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney14 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA20 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy