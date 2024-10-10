COMO Flavors festival debuts Saturday. Here's what to know before you go

The vision animating the first-ever COMO Flavors festival is simple, not simplistic.

"We’ve all gotta eat," organizer Evan Foster said in an interview.

That fundamental reality brings people together, but it doesn't preclude a deeper sort of merriment. If we eat to live, we can also take delight in the craft of food, a particular joy which the festival will unite around. If you're thinking of heading out to COMO Flavors this weekend, here's what to know.

When and where is this year's festival?

COMO Flavors will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at Lakeside Ashland, 5900 E. Log Providence Road.

What inspired the organizers of COMO Flavors?

Foster, a Columbia native, holds "vivid" recollections of attending homegrown festivals like Roots N Blues as a kid. When that music festival — which became Treeline — shuttered last year, Foster talked with collaborators about the kinds of events that could "recreate that same feeling" and gather people regardless of background.

Foster and fellow organizers Richard Chandler and Kody Flagg settled almost immediately on a food festival, he said, "something that transcends genres."

What food providers will be on-site?

Venues that will be on site are Shiloh Bar and Grill, Casa Cantina, 50 Yard Line Bar and Grill, Tipsy Treats, Como Arepas, Cola's Kitchen, Frosty Dog BBQ, Melt Masters and Munchi's Fish N' Chicc'n. In their planning, organizers hoped to mingle more established restaurants with newer and emerging ones, Foster said.

Will there be entertainment and other vendors?

The festival will have live music from a couple of local artists Saturday afternoon as well as family-friendly activities and booths from around 20 retailers and nonprofits on-site, Foster said; the atmosphere should resemble a fair, he said.

Does it cost to attend — and to eat?

The festival is free to attend, but those who want to sample the food and fare available will need to buy a ticket book. Each book contains 10 tickets, which can be used to acquire "sample-sized portions" from the various restaurants on-site, according to the festival website. Ticket books are $30 in advance; $35 at the event.

"Restaurants will sell full-sized portions for traditional payment methods, so grab your booklet, try out as many vendors as your stomach can handle, and then circle back to your favorite to grab a meal," the website notes.

Found out more about Saturday's festivities at https://comoflavors.com/ .

Aarik Danielsen is the features and culture editor for the Tribune. Contact him at adanielsen@columbiatribune.com or by calling 573-815-1731. He's on Twitter/X @aarikdanielsen.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: COMO Flavors festival debuts Saturday. Here's what to know before you go