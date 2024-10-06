Open in App
    University of Missouri homecoming starts soon. Here's the event lineup

    By Charles Dunlap, Columbia Daily Tribune,

    2 days ago

    The University of Missouri is gearing up to celebrate homecoming .

    While most events are a roughly a week away, there is one event happening soon: a blood drive.

    Here's what to to expect as MU nears its homecoming game on Oct. 19.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FYlWL_0vwETKnD00

    Homecoming Blood Drive

    11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 7, through Oct. 10, at MizzouRec

    This is the university's largest student-run blood drive in the country, and this year it has a new home at MizzouRec. Those who can't make it campus can make a donation at any drive or donation center during the drive's time frame and register the donation with the Mizzou Alumni Association .

    Light the Dome

    6-9 p.m. Oct. 13, on Traditions Plaza

    This is the official start of homecoming week when the Jesse Hall dome is lit gold. Homecoming royalty will be in attendance, along with available refreshments and an outdoor concert featuring the RedBull DJ Truck.

    Homecoming Talent Shows

    6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 14 through Oct. 16, in Jesse Auditorium

    Students will spend three nights entertaining audiences through skit, song and dance. Doors open at 6 p.m. Public tickets are limited and available at the door nightly on a first-come, first-served basis.

    Decorate the District

    Oct. 17 through Oct. 20 in downtown Columbia

    Downtown Columbia will be awash in everything Mizzou, including themed artwork and murals on storefronts throughout The District.

    Campus Decorations

    6-9 p.m. Oct. 18 in Greektown

    This annual tradition is available for the whole family. Participating houses will be decked out with interactive displays , skits and activities for Tiger fans of all ages. Food trucks and other vendors will be available throughout the area.

    NPHC Step Show

    7 p.m. Oct. 18 in Jesse Auditorium

    National Pan-Hellenic Council fraternities and sororities will battle it out on the stage in a series of intricate dance steps, vibrant music selections and elaborate show themes. Tickets are required and may be purchased online .

    Homecoming Spirit Rally

    8:30-9 p.m. Oct. 18 at Traditions Plaza

    Marching Mizzou and the Golden Girls will help Tiger fans get excited for the Homecoming football game. Those that can’t make it in person can register to watch the the live broadcast of the Homecoming Spirit Rally.

    Homecoming parade

    Saturday, Oct.19, on Mizzou’s campus and in downtown Columbia (time to be determined)

    Can't make it in person? Register to tune into the live broadcast of the Homecoming Parade with KOMU hosts Matt Beckwith and Ben Arnet. Looking for a place to watch the parade in person? The parade route is available online .

    Homecoming football game

    Saturday, Oct. 19, at Memorial Stadium (time to be determined)

    The Mizzou Tigers will take on Auburn , also the Tigers . 2024 Homecoming Royalty will be crowned during halftime. Homecoming game tickets are sold out, though tickets may be available on Ticketmaster verified resale .

    This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: University of Missouri homecoming starts soon. Here's the event lineup

