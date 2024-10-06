Looking for October thrills? Cozy up with mysteries from these Missouri writers

October is a month perfect for enjoying a warm home, a warm beverage and the cool, slight breath of a book as its pages turn.

Mystery novels especially feel appropriate as wind whistles the woods and Halloween sits waiting and ready. Missouri authors excel at provoking chills and thrills — whether through supernatural horror or by dialing up the tensions of our real world.

Here are just a few of the Missouri writers you'll want to read this October.

Daren Dean

Now anchored to Jefferson City and Lincoln University, Dean has moved across the state, his travels teaching him to see — and convey — what's Shakespearean about an area like southern Missouri.

What to read: 2023's "Roads" falls like an axe, further splitting two warring small-town families, whereas 2021's "This Vale of Tears" leans into the way any place can create Capulets and Montagues.

Gillian Flynn

The Kansas City-born author has become one of the royals of popular fiction, her books excavating those long-hidden secrets which want to break free — and often displaying those secrets on TV and movie screens as her work is adapted.

What to read: "Gone Girl" is Flynn's most unmitigated smash — and with good reason; her debut, "Sharp Objects," twines a murder mystery with a journalism tale.

More: Here are 11 Cape Girardeau locations featured in the 'Gone Girl' film, 10 years later

Laurell Hamilton

A St. Louis-based writer, Hamilton bridges detective thrillers and paranormal fiction in a way that beckons readers. Characters like Anita Blake and Merry Gentry lead the way through the wilds at Hamilton's behest.

What to read: "Slay," the latest in the "Anita Blake, Vampire Hunter" series hits shelves Oct. 22; till then, check out last year's installment "Smolder" or any of the many Merry Gentry books, which stretch across the 2000s and 2010s.

Faye Kellerman

Born in St. Louis before growing up in California, Kellerman is a prodigious writer of crime novels, both alone and in collaboration with her husband, Jonathan Kellerman. Her characters, such as Peter Decker and Rina Lazarus, have become real companions to readers.

What to read: Kellerman's recent novels include the final Decker/Lazarus novel "The Hunt," from last year, and standalones such as 2017's serial-killer thriller "Killing Season."

Laura McHugh

This Columbia writer has carved out a significant place with Ozarkian thrillers that traffic in unwanted family inheritances, religious trauma and the perils of young womanhood.

What to read: This year's "Safe and Sound" is "a suspenseful tale of resilience that will resonate with anyone who has ever yearned for a fresh start," Kirkus Reviews noted ; the story focuses on two Missouri sisters piecing together the puzzle of their cousin's disappearance. The earlier novel "What's Done in Darkness" forms a gripping portrait of breaking free from a controlling religious climate.

Shayne Silvers

The Springfield-based writer creates memorable main characters with Midwest connections: like Callie Penrose, who Silvers calls a "spell-slinger" from Kansas City; and Nate Temple, the "foul-mouthed wizard from St. Louis."

What to read: Silvers' Nate Temple series begins with a tale of monsters and vengeance (2012's "Obsidian Son" ) and continues on into more than a dozen titles.

Elaine Viets

The former longtime St. Louis Post-Dispatch columnist has unspooled a number of mystery series, including the "Dead-End Job" and "Josie Marcus, Mystery Shopper" books.

What to read: "The Dead of Night," the latest in Viets' "Angela Richman, Death Investigator" series pushes the protagonist toward a murder committed in, of all places, a crypt. The series dates back to 2016's "Brain Storm."

Daniel Woodrell

Born in Springfield, Woodrell has earned his reputation as a master storyteller, weaving the dark shadows and deep soul of the Ozarks through his works.

What to read: While "Winter's Bone" was Woodrell's breakthrough (and fully earns its praise), other books commend him; they include "The Maid's Version" about a dance hall fire, and "The Bayou Trilogy," which gathers three stories of criminal activity and conflicted relationships.

Aarik Danielsen is the features and culture editor for the Tribune. Contact him at adanielsen@columbiatribune.com or by calling 573-815-1731. He's on Twitter/X @aarikdanielsen.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Looking for October thrills? Cozy up with mysteries from these Missouri writers