Opinion: External audit could save Columbia from fiscal cliff

Ongoing mismanagement, malfeasance and obfuscation by Columbia’s leaders has forced concerned citizens to come together in calling for an external audit of the city’s administration and finances. This investigation by the Missouri State Auditor would focus on the city’s water and electric utilities, where delays and mishandling have already cost Columbia tens of millions of dollars. Every resident is affected, especially those on limited and fixed incomes, but now they have a path toward a solution.

The stakes are so high that growing calls for a state audit have already attracted an unusual congregation of supporters. Conservatives like Republican Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch, liberal leaning government watchdog groups, local water and light experts with decades of experience, and investigative reporters have come to the same conclusion. Even the most reluctant to air Columbia’s dirty dealings beyond city limits realize that they probably have no other choice but to seek an outside audit.

Any hope for a solution from city hall died in recent weeks when Columbia’s council unanimously voted for a 4 percent water rate increase in August, followed by its approval of a $565 million budget for 2025. Columbia’s incompetent city administrator yet again used financial shell games, sleight of hand and disingenuous double speak to gain approval from seemingly anesthetized council members. The council so rarely dissents or even asks questions publicly that it has basically become a body of bobbleheads.

With no fixes to be found at city hall, Columbia continues to stumble toward a fiscal cliff. City leaders keep ignoring and hiding from the pleas of their constituents, despite the public’s long list of serious and significant financial concerns. A couple of the most egregious city mismanagement issues include ridiculously delayed infrastructure projects, as well as what might be an illegal transfer of money from the water and electric utilities to pay for financial failures throughout the city’s budget.

In 2015 and 2018, Columbia voters approved bonds to pay for infrastructure improvements to their electric and water systems. These projects included $32 million for a high voltage transmission line to link overloaded substations, and $23 million for renovating an aging water treatment plant. Neither of these projects, called critical when proposed, have even started. Both could now cost double their original estimates, or an inexcusable $50 million more in wasted taxpayer funds.

Rather than come clean with constituents about this and other fiscal fiascos at city hall, Columbia’s leaders have decided to cower and hide their lack of leadership. They’ve agreed it’s much easier to shadily increase water and electric utility rates year after year, and then steal millions of dollars from these utility funds to help cover shortfalls in the city’s beleaguered budget. Even if this con game is technically legal, it’s deeply dishonest.

The Hancock Amendment to the Missouri constitution prohibits municipalities from implementing taxes without the authorization of voters. Arbitrarily inflating fees for a service, like water or electricity, without proper justification -- then taking the proceeds for general operating expenses -- could be described as an end-run on Hancock and an unauthorized tax, according to extensive research and reporting by veteran local journalist Mike Murphy.

He's not the only one who has been sounding the alarm. John Conway, a retired civil engineer who served 28 years on Columbia’s Water and Light Advisory Board, including 14 as chair, has already filed a comprehensive request with the Missouri State Auditor that asks for an external investigation. Other vocal concerned citizens include Jim Windsor, who spent 36 years working for the Department of Water and Light and served as an assistant director, as well as members of groups like the COMO Safe Water Coalition. An external state audit should finally give them and all Columbia residents some answers.

But problems with the water and electric utilities are only part of the culture of incompetence at city hall. Columbia’s severely underfunded pension for firefighters and police has hit a record $150 million shortfall, harming recruitment and retention for those primarily responsible for public safety. Replacing the city’s antiquated recycling center could cost an estimated $28 million. Columbia’s airport continues to run more than $500,000 in the red, and the city’s 2025 projected revenue isn’t expected to cover expenditures. The list of severe and systemic problems goes on and on.

Those who agree that Columbia finally and desperately needs an external audit, beginning with the city’s electric and water utilities, should begin by contacting the Missouri State Auditor’s office and ask for an investigation. The office’s confidential hotline is 1-800-347-8597. Emails may be sent to moaudit@auditor.mo.gov . The mailing address is Missouri State Auditor’s Office, 301 West High Street, Room 880, P.O. Box 869, Jefferson City, MO 65102.

Next, concerned citizens should reach out to their state senators, state representatives, county commissioners, friends and neighbors. Encourage them to also contact the state auditor’s office and support the call for an external investigation into Columbia’s management and fiscal operations.

Don’t bother trying to ask questions or express concerns with Columbia’s unqualified and morally challenged City Administrator De’Carlon Seewood, ineffective Mayor Barbara Buffaloe or other city council members. That approach has proved to be a very costly waste of time.

Susan Renee Carter, President; Race Matters, Friends

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Opinion: External audit could save Columbia from fiscal cliff