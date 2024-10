How to hear 'Splinters' author Leslie Jamison on Mizzou campus

One of the leading nonfiction writers of her generation, Leslie Jamison will speak in Columbia next month at an event presented by The Missouri Review.

Jamison's appearance Oct. 9 at the University of Missouri's Memorial Union is part of the Miller Conversations on Literary Publishing series.

"Splinters," Jamison's latest, is a memoir at the intersection of art and family, fracture and rebirth. Jamison relays the unraveling of her marriage, and exhibits — both as a mother and writer — the sort of resilience that can only resemble resilience in hindsight.

Responding to "Splinters," Mary Karr — one of our truly great memoirists — called the work "a gift that feels like an immediate hit and a forever classic."

Jamison is also well-known for her essay collections, such as "The Empathy Exams," and her early novel "The Gin Closet."

Jamison's author talk takes place at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 9; admission is free, but tickets must be reserved. Links on The Missouri Review or Skylark Bookshop's websites will lead you to make a reservation.

