Need a Halloween playlist? Consider these spooky orchestral and instrumental songs

With October just around the corner, it also means the official kickoff of "spooky season."

This is a time when a person could read scary stories, watch scary movies or just even revel in the mood that descends during October.

For those looking to just revel in the spooky or even a witchy mood, there are several orchestral or instrumental works a person could put on while doing work around the house or maybe even reading a spooky novel or short story.

Consider adding these songs to a Halloween playlist.

"Danse Macabre"

The "Dance of Death" composed by Camille Saint-Saens in 1875 is quite possibly the quintessential piece of music associated with Halloween or spooky vibes. It is based on a French legend that death comes out on Halloween to bring the dead out of their graves to dance for the entity. There have been ballet productions that use the piece and even a UK cozy mystery program called "Jonathan Creek" uses the tune for its title sequence. Many orchestral or even fan arrangements can be found on YouTube.

"The Dance of the Witches"

This is the main theme from the 1987 film "The Witches of Eastwick" by legendary composer John Williams. The piece is playful, but spooky, including the use of the guiro in the instrumentation to provide what can be described as frog croaking or small, quick steps on a creaky wooden floor. The oboe also gives it some spooky color. The movie itself is based on the novel of the same name from 1984, written by John Updike.

"Have Another Cherry!"

Also from "The Witches of Eastwick" soundtrack, this is from a scene where those who have seen the movie and remember it, may have a sick feeling in their stomach just seeing the song title alone. Again, the music starts out frog- or toad-like before moving into more sinister sounds with brass and synthesizers. This back and forth of motifs continues throughout the song.

Three pieces from Sergei Prokofiev's "Cinderella"

While one would not think that a fairy tale like "Cinderella" would inspire something relatively spooky or appropriate for Halloween, the "Cinderella" ballet from Sergei Prokofiev has a few pieces that can be considered. This includes "Introduction," "The Fairy Godmother," and "The Clocks." The latter is especially appropriate because of the continuous beat of the music imitating a clock. A tick-tick-tick motif in music always is a good tension builder.

"Night on Bald Mountain"

If Walt Disney can feature this piece by Modest Mussorgsky, including images of ghosts and other restless spirits, along with the demonic Chernabog in "Fantasia" from 1940, then so can this list of suggested spooky songs. It is based on a legend of a gathering of witches for a witches sabbath, a chance for them to practice their craft. Even with its bombastic beginning, the piece ends on a relatively positive feeling rather than the dread a person can feel when listening to the early stanzas.

"Death Becomes Her (End Titles)"

Some more movie music in the mix with another playful but spooky piece which includes percussive violins at the start before transitioning into something more ethereal and other worldly by composer Alan Silvestri. The end titles incorporates a motif from the opening titles, but also the character theme for Lisle von Rhuman as played by Isabella Rossellini.

"Dream of a Witches Sabbath"

This is the fifth movement from Hector Berlioz's "Symphonie Fantastique." While the opening couple of minutes of this movement may sound unfamiliar and even relatively joyous, once it hits the roughly 3-minute mark, fans of horror and in particular Stanley Kubrick's "The Shining," will instantly recognize the "Dies Irae" tones as they are the same ones used in the opening titles of "The Shining." The "Dies Irae" is even older than Berlioz's version, and was originally used in Gregorian chant requiem, or funerial services. The "Dies Irae" is so suffused into popular culture, it has become a film music trope .

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Need a Halloween playlist? Consider these spooky orchestral and instrumental songs