    • Columbia Daily Tribune

    Celebrate 100 years of Disney — and draw your own cartoons — at State Historical Society

    By Aarik Danielsen, Columbia Daily Tribune,

    2 days ago

    The State Historical Society of Missouri wants to see you in the funny pages — alongside the biggest name in American animation.

    The historical society will host a week of Disney-themed activities to celebrate its new exhibit, Daily Disney: Walt Disney in the Funny Pages.

    The exhibit honors a full century of cartoons and characters from the Disney company and underlines its creators' Missouri connections. Walt Disney and his brother/key collaborator, Roy, spent formative years in Marceline and Kansas City.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bO9yD_0vmu9YVA00

    Cartoons, comic strips and photos create a fuller picture of the Disney impact and tie the animators to the likes of Missouri artistic great Thomas Hart Benton.

    Events Oct. 1-4 will immerse museum-goers in Disney details and let kids — and kids at heart — try their hand at cartooning. Here is the schedule:

    • Tuesday: Curator Joan Stack will discuss the exhibit. Noon.
    • Wednesday: Representatives from Marceline's Walt Disney Hometown Museum will discuss his history with the north central Missouri community. Noon.
    • Thursday : Disney historian and Chapman University faculty member Jeff Kurtti will share insights into Disney. Noon.
    • Friday: Watch early Disney cartoons and put pen to paper, drawing your own cartoon animals. Two sessions, open to all ages: 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

    Daily Disney will remain on display through the end of March 2025. Learn more about this and other exhibits at https://shsmo.org/ .

    Aarik Danielsen is the features and culture editor for the Tribune. Contact him at adanielsen@columbiatribune.com or by calling 573-815-1731. He's on Twitter/X @aarikdanielsen.

    This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Celebrate 100 years of Disney — and draw your own cartoons — at State Historical Society

    the last Don
    1d ago
    no thanks....wokeness gets no air time in my house
