The State Historical Society of Missouri wants to see you in the funny pages — alongside the biggest name in American animation.

The historical society will host a week of Disney-themed activities to celebrate its new exhibit, Daily Disney: Walt Disney in the Funny Pages.

The exhibit honors a full century of cartoons and characters from the Disney company and underlines its creators' Missouri connections. Walt Disney and his brother/key collaborator, Roy, spent formative years in Marceline and Kansas City.

Cartoons, comic strips and photos create a fuller picture of the Disney impact and tie the animators to the likes of Missouri artistic great Thomas Hart Benton.

Events Oct. 1-4 will immerse museum-goers in Disney details and let kids — and kids at heart — try their hand at cartooning. Here is the schedule:

Tuesday: Curator Joan Stack will discuss the exhibit. Noon.

Representatives from Marceline's Walt Disney Hometown Museum will discuss his history with the north central Missouri community. Noon.

Disney historian and Chapman University faculty member Jeff Kurtti will share insights into Disney. Noon.

Watch early Disney cartoons and put pen to paper, drawing your own cartoon animals. Two sessions, open to all ages: 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Daily Disney will remain on display through the end of March 2025. Learn more about this and other exhibits at https://shsmo.org/ .

