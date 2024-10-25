Profiles Ward 3: Secrest runs unopposed for seat on Columbia City Council

Editor's note: The Daily Herald will publish candidate profiles for each city ward ahead of the Nov. 5 election. Check back with The Daily Herald for more information or visit www.columbiadailyherald.com.

Early voting can be cast Oct. 16-26 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Oct 28-31 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Maury County Election Commission, 1207 Tradewinds Dr.

Early voting will also be conducted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Spring Hill Public Library, 144 Kedron Parkway, from Monday, Oct. 21-26.

In addition to the Presidential race, the Nov. 5 State and Federal General Election will include multiple U.S. Senate and House, state and local races, including all five Columbia City Council seats and three seats on the Mt. Pleasant Commission.

To view a sample ballot, see https://www.maurycounty-tn.gov/DocumentCenter/View/5361/2024-Nov-Maury-Sample-Ballot.

For more information, visit www.MauryCounty-TN.gov/227/Election-Commission .

Columbia City Council

Ward 3

Candidate: Cheryl Secrest

Why are you running for this position?

To give the residents in the 3rd ward a presence and voice so as to keep them informed of decisions and happenings in the City, County, and their Community.

What specific experience and qualifications do you have that make you the ideal candidate for this position?

I am a Board Member for Columbia Peace and Justice Initiative. I serve on the Habitat for Humanity Home Selection Committee. I hold the office of Phylactor (Bylaws) for Psi Phi Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated. I am a member of the Maury County Branch of the NAACP. I am the Charger Childcare Coordinator at Columbia State Community College. I am an Executive Board Member for the Maury County Democratic Party. I attend Mosaic Church, a multicultural service oriented church. I am the owner of Cheryl Secrest Services. All the above are service organizations. I love helping and working with others for the better good.

What do you see as the top challenges for Columbia and how do you plan to contribute to addressing those?

Collaboration of residents in all wards. By keeping the residents of the 3rd Ward informed of the events, programs, and meetings for the city and county so they will have input and a voice in decisions, especially those involving the 3rd Ward.

What do you see as the top opportunities for Columbia and how do you plan to utilize those to move our community forward?

To utilize or redevelop abandoned buildings for low income housing and to provide places to hold activities for the youth, teenagers, and young adults.

How do you plan to work collaboratively with each municipality and the county to ensure the decisions being made are in the best interest of Maury County as a whole?

By making myself available for meetings and events whether for the city or the county as deemed necessary.

Columbia is located in one of the fastest growing areas in the state and country. This tremendous growth will require new and improved infrastructure (i.e., schools, roads, water, etc.). How do you plan to provide these infrastructure improvements, including any required funding?

By working with the other council members, city and county officials and reaching out to those who have helped in the past and developing new connections to obtain the necessary funding.

What does thoughtful and sustainable growth in Columbia look like to you?

Developing projects in the city and county that will benefit and serve all citizens in the city and rural areas.

How do you plan to communicate with, and be available to, your constituents?

My plan is to use social media, email, smail mail, to meet in-person and to encourage the residents in the 3rd ward to have a presence at the city and county meetings.

What does a successful term look like to you?

Keeping the residents updated and informed and to communicate and listen to other council members to keep the City of Columbia a welcoming place to visit and to live.

If elected, how do you plan to partner with the Maury County Chamber & Economic Alliance to make Maury County the best place to live and work?

Being involved with the events that the Chamber hosts then sharing with the community and residents.

Candidate: Christian Linares - WITHDRAWN

Why are you running for this position?

Having lived here for 10 years, Columbia has tremendous potential to be a thriving community and one of Tennessee’s best places to live. We have parks, a cute downtown, and a little buzz! We just need to make it all work together. I have seen good businesses come and go, and I want to help make Columbia more attractive for creative businesses and endeavors while also lifting up and helping underserved portions of our community.

What specific experience and qualifications do you have that make you the ideal candidate for this position?

I have been in branding and experience design for my entire career. As my day job, I lead and direct a User Experience design team. Columbia has so much to offer that we have not yet uncovered, and I want to use my design skills, leadership, and business acumen to help everyone experience Columbia better whether it is digitally or physically.

What do you see as the top challenges for Columbia and how do you plan to contribute to addressing those?

I see creative businesses and artisanal endeavors having a hard time staying, I also see portions of our community that are underserved. On one hand, we want “nice things” but on the other hand, we are neglecting improvements to what we have. We need equal effort towards people and infrastructure.

What do you see as the top opportunities for Columbia and how do you plan to utilize those to move our community forward?

I think our parks are some of the best in area, but are under utilized and not promoted enough. Yanali had a great master plan of creating a greenway to downtown, I would like to help make that happen and push that further to connect our parks and promote active lifestyles. I hear people saying “I dont want to turn into Franklin” and they have a point! No reason to be Franklin when it’s only 30 mins away, however, I see us as a small version of Chattanooga because we are familyfriendly, have an artisanal spirit, have plenty of outdoor recreation options and provides a little something for everyone.

How do you plan to work collaboratively with each municipality and the county to ensure the decisions being made are in the best interest of Maury County as a whole?

Collaboration is one of my strongest skill sets. However, this is only possible to answer directly once I meet everyone or understand who I will be working with. Communication is key to collaboration, and I look for ways to get what needs to get done.

Columbia is located in one of the fastest growing areas in the state and country. This tremendous growth will require new and improved infrastructure (i.e., schools, roads, water, etc.). How do you plan to provide these infrastructure improvements, including any required funding?

I know this should be my soapbox question, but let’s just keep it real. Honestly, lets hear what plans are coming and see what they have to say. Every project needs its own lens and can’t be treated the same. I will say, that increasing taxes is not the only way to make this happen. I will be a proponent of standing by a “no increase in property taxes” unless it’s fully justified with no perceived controversy.

What does thoughtful and sustainable growth in Columbia look like to you?

Being proactive with things before you need them. We need to look at the current trajectory and start building for Columbia 5-10 years from now instead of the Columbia we needed 5 years ago.

How do you plan to communicate with, and be available to, your constituents?

I will have a form on my site when it is up to subscribe for updates from me. I plan to at least send an update 2 times a month.

What does a successful term look like to you?

Having completed at least one thing my ward is advicating for. Government is a slow process. Hopefully, I can bring some efficiency to this process. But if we cant, knowing my Ward knows I am listening to them and advocating as much as possible for them is success to me.

If elected, how do you plan to partner with the Maury County Chamber & Economic Alliance to make Maury County the best place to live and work?

As I mentioned earlier, I am very collaborative, and I will use those skills to help contribute my vision and my ward’s to make Columbia better.

Ward 4

Candidate: Kenny Marshall

No response received.

Profiles complied by Maury Alliance.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: Profiles Ward 3: Secrest runs unopposed for seat on Columbia City Council