Things to do: Fall festivals, trunk or treats, shrimp boils and haunted bashes

The fall and Halloween season will be in full force this weekend with lots of fall-themed festivals, trunk or treats, shrimp boils and maybe a few pre-Halloween haunts.

1. Fall Festivals

We're deep into the fall season, and with it comes many festive events to enjoy the cooler weather outdoors.

Columbia Parks and Recreation will host a special Trail Trick or Treat at Woodland Park, 821 W. 9th St., starting at 1 p.m. Saturday. Stroll through the park's eerie trail to find hidden treasures, treats and other Halloween finds.

Also at Woodland Park, Fall Funfest will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The event will include food trucks, games, face painting, bounce houses, as well as a pumpkin carving contest. The event is hosted by TriStar Realty, with proceeds benefiting CASA of Maury County.

Craft Memorial United Methodist Church, 907 Hatcher Lane, will host its Fall Festival from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. Enjoy an afternoon of games, candy and hot dogs.

New Song Church, 2585 Zion Road, will host a Fall Festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The event will include games, BBQ, hayrides and more.

In Spring Hill, The Awaken House, 3035 Reserve Blvd., will host a free Fall Fest starting at noon Friday.

The festival, which runs through 6 p.m. Saturday, will feature a full weekend of events, including live music, food trucks, a petting zoo and more. A family-friendly movie screening will also take place starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

There will also be a pumpkin patch, a vendor marketplace, as well as a chance to win an overnight stay at The Awaken House Airbnb. Festival hours are noon to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

It's the last hoorah for Hidden Bee Farm Pumpkin Patch and fall activities, 753 Carters Creek Pike in Columbia, which will host its last fall celebration this weekend ending Sunday. The year-round animal sanctuary is offering lots of fun this fall from feeding animals and a pumpkin patch to a hayride, haybale maze, chuck-a-pumpkin and obstacle course. All proceeds benefit the animal sanctuary. Visit https://hiddenbeeanimalrescue.org/ . Open Friday-Saturday 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

2. Trunk-or-Treats

Since we don't have a weekend Halloween date this year, why not make one anyway?

Many local businesses, churches and organizations are getting into the Halloween spirit a few days early, inviting trick or treaters out for candy, a few frights and a whole lot more.

Kicking things off Friday will be Cruisin' the Co-op: Classic Cars and Candy Bars starting at 5 p.m. at the United Farm & Home Co-op, 975 Riverview Lane. Enjoy an afternoon of classic cars, food trucks and lots of candy. This will also be the final Cruisin' the Co-op event of the year.

Columbia Taekwondo , 1129 Trotwood Ave., will host a Trunk-or-Treat starting at 6 p.m. Friday. The event will also include a haunted house ($5 per person), raffle prizes and a costume contest.

Christ Our Savior Academy , 2494 Nashville Highway, will host a Trunk-or-Treat from 6-8 p.m. Friday.

Nashville Krav Maga , 2520 Hospitality Drive, will host a Trunk-or-Treat starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday. The event also includes free martial arts lessons for children ages 5-12.

The Learning Experience , 2832 Duplex Road in Spring Hill, will host a Trunk-or-Treat from 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday.

Washtopia , 4878 Port Royal Road in Spring Hill, will host a Trunk-or-Treat from 7-9 p.m. Saturday.

Mt. Joy Cumberland Presbyterian Church , 8364 Mt. Joy Road in Mt. Pleasant, will host a Trunk-or-Treat from 2-5 p.m. Saturday.

3. Maury Fire annual Shrimp Boil

One of Maury County Fire Department's most cherished traditions is gathering together for its annual Shrimp Boil Fundraiser.

This year's boil will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Station 32, 1180 Carters Creek Pike.

In addition to loading up on a delicious plate of shrimp and sides, the shrimp boil will also include things for all ages to enjoy.

This includes bounce houses, firefighter demonstrations, touch-a-truck and more.

Prices are $20 per plate. All proceeds from the shrimp boil will benefit the Maury County Fire Department, which is volunteer based, is aiming to raise $10,000 for essential equipment.

4. The Rebel Haunted Bash

It's not a festive holiday without a big weekend bash at The Rebel Bar and Grill, 307 Riverside Drive.

The Rebel will host its Haunted Bash starting at 7 p.m. Saturday. Reservations are encouraged, with a $25 per person entry fee that includes one drink ticket plus a special all-you-can-eat small bites buffet.

A costume contest will award a $100 prize, as well as additional giveaways.

A dance party kicks off on the outdoor Tiki patio starting at 7:30 p.m., while karaoke starts at 8 p.m. inside.

5. Live entertainment

Ella & Blaine will perform at Grinder's Switch Winery, 510 N. Garden St., starting at 7 p.m. Friday.

November Blue Band will perform at McCreary's Irish Pub & Eatery, 814 S. Main St., starting at 7 p.m. Friday.

Bald Kernal will perform at Fozzy's Bar & Grill, 150 Stephen P. Yokich Parkway in Spring Hill, starting at 8 p.m. Friday.

Stevierock will perform at McCreary's Irish Pub & Eatery, 814 S. Main St., starting at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The Wentzel Brothers Band will perform at Ember's Tavern and Grille, 2513 Hospitality Drive, starting at 9 p.m. Saturday.

Knight Moves will perform at The Boondox, 3543 Highway 431, starting at 8 p.m. Saturday. There is a $10 cover charge as well as a costume contest with cash prizes.

Black Hole Sons will perform at Fozzy's Bar & Grill, 150 Stephen P. Yokich Parkway in Spring Hill, starting at 8 p.m. Saturday.

J ay Powell is a general reporter for The Daily Herald. Get up-to-date news in your inbox by subscribing to The Daily Herald newsletter at www.ColumbiaDailyHerald.com .

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: Things to do: Fall festivals, trunk or treats, shrimp boils and haunted bashes