Profiles Ward 2: Columbia City Council incumbent faces challenger

Editor's note: The Daily Herald will publish candidate profiles for each city ward ahead of the Nov. 5 election. Check back with The Daily Herald for more information or visit www.columbiadailyherald.com.

Early voting can be cast Oct. 16-26 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Oct 28-31 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Maury County Election Commission, 1207 Tradewinds Dr. in Columbia.

Early voting will also be conducted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Spring Hill Public Library, 144 Kedron Parkway, from Monday, Oct. 21-26.

In addition to the Presidential race, the Nov. 5 State and Federal General Election will include multiple U.S. Senate and House, state and local races, including all five Columbia City Council seats and three seats on the Mt. Pleasant Commission.

To view a sample ballot, see https://www.maurycounty-tn.gov/DocumentCenter/View/5361/2024-Nov-Maury-Sample-Ballot.

For more information, visit www.MauryCounty-TN.gov/227/Election-Commission .

Columbia City Council

Ward 2

Candidate: Deborah Wiles

Why are you running for this position?

I have been grateful for the opportunity to serve our community since being appointed to the City Council after my husband, Ken Wiles, passed away in 2022. I am thankful to be part of a growing, dynamic community and am committed to helping Columbia succeed as we move into the future.

What specific experience and qualifications do you have that make you the ideal candidate for this position?

I have been involved in our community since moving to Columbia in 1972. I served for 37 years in Maury County Schools as both a teacher and a district administrator. I participated in and led accreditation review teams for numerous schools and school districts within Tennessee and other states as well. Additionally, I have taught graduate courses at Tennessee State, Middle Tennessee, Lipscomb, and Freed Hardeman Universities. I’ve also been very involved with my church over the years. While servicing on City Council, I’ve seen first-hand how our local government operates and have been involved in important decisions to help Columbia.

What do you see as the top challenges for Columbia and how do you plan to contribute to addressing those?

We want to continue to manage our growth in a way that benefits all of Columbia. An example is our new $97 million wastewater treatment plant now under construction. We recently saved $10.5 million on the borrowing for the new facility. Whenever you can save money for our citizens, that’s good government.

What do you see as the top opportunities for Columbia and how do you plan to utilize those to move our community forward?

Columbia is becoming a destination city. We want to continue to promote our community as a great place to visit but also ensure that it remains a great place to live.

How do you plan to work collaboratively with each municipality and the county to ensure the decisions being made are in the best interest of Maury County as a whole?

I recently voted to waive $325,000 in city building fees for the new Maury County Justice Center and County Archives. The reason I voted for these savings is because Columbia taxpayers are also Maury County taxpayers. I will continue working with our new County Chairman and County Mayor in the future.

Columbia is located in one of the fastest growing areas in the state and country. This tremendous growth will require new and improved infrastructure (i.e., schools, roads, water, etc.). How do you plan to provide these infrastructure improvements, including any required funding?

The city recently approved the construction of a new $97 million wastewater treatment plant to replace our 40-year-old plant and also accommodate growth. We also recently applied for a Tennessee Department of Transportation grant to expand the lanes on Bear Creek Pike and pledged $10 million to cost share this much needed transportation project. We have also earmarked approximately $9 million in state and federal funds to redesign and build a new intersection at US 412 (Nashville Highway/Bear Creek Pike intersection) to better accommodate traffic. Finally, CPWS is in the final stage of beginning the renovation and expansion of our water treatment plant on Nashville Highway to accommodate future growth as well.

What does thoughtful and sustainable growth in Columbia look like to you?

Smart growth to me is the type of growth that does not take away from Columbia’s charm and hometown hospitality. We have a wonderful, historic downtown that we want to protect for future generations. I have loved this community from the time I arrived, am thankful to have raised two children in our family friendly city, and want to continue serving on the Council to help maintain and enhance the qualities we all love about our city.

How do you plan to communicate with, and be available to, your constituents?

I will continue to be visible in and around the community and while participating in local events. I can also be contacted digitally via city email, text, and social media. A link to my city email can be found at https://www.columbiatn.gov/777/Councilwoman-Debbie-Wiles and my phone number is available by calling 931.560.1510 or messaging me at Facebook/Deborah Wiles. If I have left out your favored contact method, please don’t hesitate to let me know.

What does a successful term look like to you?

We have a lot of projects underway or are planning to initiate. By the end of the term, I would like to see our new splash pad completed, Bear Creek Pike widened, the new Wastewater Treatment Plant built and gone into operation, Fire Station One renovation and expansion completed, Public Works facility expanded to provide sheltered storage for all equipment to extend longevity, Parks and Recreation improvements and additional recreational opportunities such as pickle ball courts constructed, and other items as need or opportunity arises to enhance the community in which we live.

If elected, how do you plan to partner with the Maury County Chamber & Economic Alliance to make Maury County the best place to live and work?

The City of Columbia financially supports Maury Alliance annually and I will continue to support this partnership. I dedicate significant time to supporting their important efforts, including attending monthly coffees, ribbon cuttings for new businesses, and attending events such as the recently held Education Luncheon. I was introduced to the work of Maury Alliance and its collaboration with county and city government as a member of Leadership Maury in 1993. I also conducted an extensive survey of the business community for the Alliance prior to 2000 to identify the essential skills needed by graduates of Maury County Schools to successfully move into secondary education or careers. Inclusion of the results were clearly seen in the conversation and current programming in Maury County Schools. I later served on what was then called the Education/Community/Business Committee for Maury Alliance. I have seen firsthand how important this partnership is for maintaining Maury County as the best place to live and work, and will continue to support it.

Candidate: Charles Huffman

Why are you running for this position?

I am a lifelong resident of Columbia having worked my entire life to make Columbia a great place. I’m retired and have the time to fully focus on our community.

What specific experience and qualifications do you have that make you the ideal candidate for this position?

As a lifelong resident of Columbia and 41 years of dedicated service with Columbia Power and Water Systems, I know our community. I know about infrastructure and what it takes to make sure Columbia is ready now and for the future. Power, water, and roadways are essential in city government and for our community to thrive, I have the experience to address these issues and prepare Columbia for the future.

What do you see as the top challenges for Columbia and how do you plan to contribute to addressing those?

Growth- infrastructure is key and preparation is a must when planning for the future. Traffic- residents are frustrated with traffic. Our citizens are calling upon the officials to control the massive growth occurring within our community. Water and Power Supply- we must maintain our power and water supply. As a retired member of Columbia Power and Water Systems, I have the knowledge and experience when dealing with these issues.

What do you see as the top opportunities for Columbia and how do you plan to utilize those to move our community forward?

Location allows us many opportunities between Nashville and Huntsville. I believe we must invest in infrastructure projects with our tax dollars. The Columbia economy is doing well and we have a great education system. Together we must focus on the challenging issues and address the top challenges mentioned. Growth, Traffic, Water Supply.

How do you plan to work collaboratively with each municipality and the county to ensure the decisions being made are in the best interest of Maury County as a whole?

We need to meet with the elected officials from Mt. Pleasant and Spring Hill to understand the issues they are dealing with and how they plan to handle them. I will work with local, state, and federal leaders to see that we address the problems and challenges facing Columbia. Good communication between city and county leaders is important to the success of Maury County and Columbia.

Columbia is located in one of the fastest growing areas in the state and country. This tremendous growth will require new and improved infrastructure (i.e., schools, roads, water, etc.). How do you plan to provide these infrastructure improvements, including any required funding?

I will work together with all members of the city council to address these issues and concerns. It is important that we work with our county commissioner, School boards. And power companies to address the growth occurring.

What does thoughtful and sustainable growth in Columbia look like to you?

Control growth with infrastructure funding. Make sure adequate funding and planning takes place before large developments are approved with shared input from all.

How do you plan to communicate with, and be available to, your constituents?

My phone number and contact information will be available to the public. I will communicate effectively with our marketing team at city hall to make sure all forms of communication are successful to our citizens.

What does a successful term look like to you?

Solving problems, addressing, concerns, and achieving goals set by management, community and elected leaders.

If elected, how do you plan to partner with the Maury County Chamber & Economic Alliance to make Maury County the best place to live and work?

Be a good communicator and always available to answer questions and concerns.

Profiles complied by Maury Alliance.

