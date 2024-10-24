Profiles Ward 5: Two candidates face off for seat on Columbia City Council

Editor's note: The Daily Herald will publish candidate profiles for each city ward ahead of the Nov. 5 election. Check back with The Daily Herald for more information or visit www.columbiadailyherald.com.

Early voting can be cast Oct. 16-26 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Oct 28-31 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Maury County Election Commission, 1207 Tradewinds Dr. in Columbia.

Early voting will also be conducted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Spring Hill Public Library, 144 Kedron Parkway, from Monday, Oct. 21-26.

In addition to the Presidential race, the Nov. 5 State and Federal General Election will include multiple U.S. Senate and House, state and local races, including all five Columbia City Council seats and three seats on the Mt. Pleasant Commission.

To view a sample ballot, see https://www.maurycounty-tn.gov/DocumentCenter/View/5361/2024-Nov-Maury-Sample-Ballot.

For more information, visit www.MauryCounty-TN.gov/227/Election-Commission .

Columbia City Council

Ward 5

Candidate: Brian McKelvy

Why are you running for this position?

I am running for City Council because I want to serve again for my community. I served as a county commissioner from 2018-2022 and while I learned a lot, there is more to learn and more to do for our community.

What specific experience and qualifications do you have that make you the ideal candidate for this position?

I am not sure there is an ideal candidate. We are all human and have different opinions. My whole career has been based on service. As a Nurse Anesthetist, I have served patients in the most critical time, during surgery. I also serve on the Board of the Maury County Historical Society, African American Heritage Society of Maury County and the Crossroads to Home Board. I served on the county commission on multiple committees- Budget Committee, Building Committee, Health & Environment Committee, Safety Committee, and Audit Committee. I was also appointed to be on the Public Records Commission and the Library Board. I will use these experiences to work hard for the betterment of Columbia.

What do you see as the top challenges for Columbia and how do you plan to contribute to addressing those?

When I go door to door and talk with people in Ward 5, the biggest topic is growth of Columbia and how it has grown too fast. As a county Commissioner, I went to the city planning and council meetings to take a stand against some of the growth plans. I won some and I lost some. I also have this feeling that Columbia is growing too fast. I would like to see more control on growth. I would like to see more collaboration between the City of Columbia and Maury County. It feels like there is a lack of cooperation between the city and county. I know when I was on the commission, the city and county worked together on some projects. I feel that this process has gone by the way side. Let’s face it, what the city does affects the county and vice versa. There is a need to work together! When businesses are looking for places to move to, they look at the dynamics of the whole community; i.e. How do city and county interact, how do other municipalities interact with each other, How the schools interact with the County. All of this comes into play.

What do you see as the top opportunities for Columbia and how do you plan to utilize those to move our community forward?

I feel the greatest challenges and the greatest blessings in Maury County are the people of Maury County. Whether they have been here 5 generations or just moved here from California, these citizens bring their knowledge and experience to these challenges. We need to tap into that knowledge and experience base and get these folks engaged in the process to help tackle these issues. I have witnessed this first hand. There are folks on the Cross to Home Coalition. This group of people are from all over the country and are citizens in Maury County working on the homeless issues of the county. It is an amazing experience to sit and listen the ideas and suggestions. New perspectives can generate new businesses and non-profits that can enhance the community.

How do you plan to work collaboratively with each municipality and the county to ensure the decisions being made are in the best interest of Maury County as a whole?

That is the trick, right?! Every decision that leaders make should be backed up by facts and statistics. Our community has the benefit of Maury Alliance and thriving companies that will help us determine what our needs are. Do the projections for growth among school-age children over the next 5-10 years warrant a new school? Two more? How much water is required from the Duck River to service our growth and industry? Is that amount sustainable to the river, and what conservation measures can be put into place to make sure the Duck River remains the most bio-diverse in North America? Bringing all the stakeholders to bear is what local government should be all about.

Columbia is located in one of the fastest growing areas in the state and country. This tremendous growth will require new and improved infrastructure (i.e., schools, roads, water, etc.). How do you plan to provide these infrastructure improvements, including any required funding?

As a county commissioner, the Commission tried to get legislation passed for an impact fee. These monies would be used for capital projects for the schools. This would have freed up money for roads, water, and other infrastructure needs. Unfortunately, the state legislature was not for this. The city has sewer impact fees which are dedicated to the new waste water treatment. There are also water impact fees. There are no impact fees for the general fund for the city. The city gets funded through sales tax, property tax, gas tax, grants, etc. So, when infrastructure has improved, revenue has to be generated, and unfortunately…. We as a city need to need to think outside of the box. After talking with CPWS, I think they are doing that with the new waste water treatment plant and the possible new water intake on the Duck River. I want to applaud Spring Hill for their pilot study to maximize their share of water, reusing waste water. They are the only city in the state of Tennessee trying this and I think it is a great idea. We have a lot of industry in Maury County, and I know of one company that 80% of their water usage is not returned as waste water. The industrial sector, which uses large amounts of water, should have a higher stake in the water sustainability and conservation issue. As far as schools go, the county takes care of the schools. However, the city and the Maury County Public Schools (MCPS) need to communicate. I have talked with the MCPS and they are reporting the safety concerns to the city planner and how that relates to the school system. They also report the capacity rates to the city planners to remind them of the capacity of the school that will be affected by a development. I hope this communication continues. Roads are funded through gas tax dollars and are matched by general fund dollars to the tune of about $3 million dollars. I would want to see that increased somewhat.

What does thoughtful and sustainable growth in Columbia look like to you?

Sustainable growth should be just that…a level of growth that contributes in a positive manner to residential, commercial, and industrial growth. If any of those become a strain on the taxable incomes of the people, that’s a problem. If any of those deplete the environment, that’s a problem. When education suffers,or if we see a rise in homelessness, those can be byproducts of unsustainable growth. As community leaders, it is our job to maintain positive levels of growth, and not be afraid to slow or increase growth as needed to ensure a favorable lifestyle for citizens.

How do you plan to communicate with, and be available to, your constituents?

My phone number and my e-mail will be available. While I was on the county commission, I consistently put on social media the agendas of all committee and commission meetings and answered question about certain items on the agenda. That seemed to work well, and I will continue to do that as a city council member. I also want to hear from the constituents from my ward.

What does a successful term look like to you?

A successful term for me would be to make Columbia better than I found it. I want to build a bridge between the city and the county to make this community better. I want to the city to pump the breaks a little bit on growth. I want to see more commercial projects to help with job growth. I want to work with all the entities of the city to make our city safer for everyone.

If elected, how do you plan to partner with the Maury County Chamber & Economic Alliance to make Maury County the best place to live and work?

I know it seems I go back to when I was on the Commission, however, this experience has helped me so much in my understanding of how our local government works. The Maury Alliance always gave the commissioners reports on unemployment rates in the county, job growth rates, how many folks worked in health care, manufactory, etc. They also told us what was in the pipeline as far as industry goes. This was valuable information to use for planning for infrastructure, schools, etc. I value and will continue to use this information to make educated decisions that will affect Columbia.

Candidate: Curry Andrew Hart

Why are you running for this position?

I’m running for City Council in Ward 5, because as the fastest growing ward in Columbia I feel an obligation to slow down the growth of Columbia so that we don’t outgrow our infrastructure. I grew up in Spring Hill and I’ve seen firsthand what poor planning can do to a community.

What specific experience and qualifications do you have that make you the ideal candidate for this position?

Being newer to the political scene, I believe that I carry strong, faith-filled leadership skills. I feel confident when speaking the truth and expressing what I believe is in the best interest of the community.

What do you see as the top challenges for Columbia and how do you plan to contribute to addressing those?

I see the slowing down of growth in Columbia as the biggest challenge. We all know that we live in an incredibly special community, and nothing would hurt worse than to see too much growth too quickly.

What do you see as the top opportunities for Columbia and how do you plan to utilize those to move our community forward?

For Columbia, I believe in the right to have multi-use properties. If we can enable our community to start businesses in Accessory Commercial Units, I believe that will stimulate our economy in Columbia. And if we are able to provide Air BnB’s through Accessory Dwelling Units, that only helps to attract out of town visitors to come to our town and spend their money in our town.

How do you plan to work collaboratively with each municipality and the county to ensure the decisions being made are in the best interest of Maury County as a whole?

I believe in working together as much as possible. We NEED to be communicating with our community and listening to the aches and pains they’re experiencing. And my goal is to work together as much as possible with each municipality to help resolve these issues in our community.

Columbia is located in one of the fastest growing areas in the state and country. This tremendous growth will require new and improved infrastructure (i.e., schools, roads, water, etc.). How do you plan to provide these infrastructure improvements, including any required funding?

Being new to the political arena, I’m not 100% positive about how to tackle this one yet. I believe that clarity will come if & when I get elected and after I begin to get into the trenches. My goal is to keep living expenses down for families as much as possible, while still helping our city have the funding that it needs. With everyone just trying to keep food on the table, I believe that fighting to lower our community’s day to day expenses is crucial.

What does thoughtful and sustainable growth in Columbia look like to you?

I mentioned this at the last candidate forum, but I cannot begin to express how thankful I am to get to enjoy Mama Mila’s Italian food, Bradley Mountain’s coffee, get my haircut at Buffalo Co, etc etc. While growing up in Spring Hill, I saw countless chains come to town and how they drove out the mom and pop businesses around town. As a small business owner myself, I believe we have a responsibility to empower our local small businesses and fight to protect our community from having too many chains. Empowering our mom & pop business around town will help to keep growth slow and sustainable.

How do you plan to communicate with, and be available to, your constituents?

As important as being available to my constituents is, my first calling is to be a husband and a father. Part of that role includes running full steam in my own business as well. As long as I can keep the main things the main things, I am available to talk on the phone or email with my constituents. As needed, I also believe there may be in-person meetings from time to time, as well.

What does a successful term look like to you?

To me, a successful term looks like being a man who is an advocate for our community. If elected, I would absolutely love to look back at the end of my term and have a list of accomplishments that we collectively pushed for and put into place.

If elected, how do you plan to partner with the Maury County Chamber & Economic Alliance to make Maury County the best place to live and work?

Even BEFORE getting elected, I need to join the Chamber and Alliance, especially as a small business owner. And then if elected, I believe that all of us as small business owners have an obligation to use our gifts and talents to give back to the community that we love so much. I would also love to explore ways for us to work together and honor our active duty troops and veterans here in town. I don’t believe anything like that has been done in the past (I could be wrong).

Profiles complied by Maury Alliance.

