Profiles Ward 1: Columbia City Council incumbent faces two challengers

Editor's note: The Daily Herald will publish candidate profiles for each city ward ahead of the Nov. 5 election. Check back with The Daily Herald for more information or visit www.columbiadailyherald.com.

Early voting can be cast Oct. 16-26 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Oct 28-31 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Maury County Election Commission, 1207 Tradewinds Dr.

Early voting will also be conducted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Spring Hill Public Library, 144 Kedron Parkway, from Monday, Oct. 21-26.

In addition to the Presidential race, the Nov. 5 State and Federal General Election will include multiple U.S. Senate and House, state and local races, including all five Columbia City Council seats and three seats on the Mt. Pleasant Commission.

To view a sample ballot, see https://www.maurycounty-tn.gov/DocumentCenter/View/5361/2024-Nov-Maury-Sample-Ballot.

For more information, visit www.MauryCounty-TN.gov/227/Election-Commission .

Columbia City Council

Ward 1

Candidate: Incumbent Davena Hardison

Why are you running for this position?

I am running for this position because I have a passion for serving the community. Hard work and integrity are traits that were ingrained in me at an early age. I am a compassionate healthcare provider where I exhibit these characteristics. I am running for City Councilman to encourage more involvement of Columbia citizens and to continue to be a part of the change I want to see in my community. I want to be a strong voice for my neighbors to get concerns answered and assist in getting problems resolved. This includes also being transparent with my community about available resources and updates on their concerns are paramount.

What specific experience and qualifications do you have that make you the ideal candidate for this position?

I am a member of a dynamic leadership team in the nursing profession. This role has allowed me to make critical decisions that can impact over 100 individuals. I too hold a seat as a board member for a prestige group who provides services to multiple governing bodies throughout Tennessee. I hold leadership skills through communicating with a wide range of diverse citizens and professionals from physicians to nurses. I possess skills for problem solving. I am a multitasker, but I am able to delegate and prioritize tasks without detouring from the plan. I am confident and unashamed to stand up for an idea or topic that I am passionate about.

What do you see as the top challenges for Columbia and how do you plan to contribute to addressing those?

Liveability and growth in the city, homelessness, and educational improvements. These areas provide challenges for the city of Columbia but will not defeat the citizens. I plan to acknowledge that there is a concern in all three of these areas. Working together and brainstorming with others on the council and commissioning board we can put resources together to work toward addressing these challenges.

What do you see as the top opportunities for Columbia and how do you plan to utilize those to move our community forward?

Top opportunities for the city of Columbia include enhancing green projects, downtown revitalization expanding to each side of the city, and investing more in public safety needs. Introducing more green projects within the city include but are not limited to reducing emission, energy efficiency with building upgrades, and increasing recycling opportunities throughout the city. Downtown revitalizations are in place and continue to take place. This revitalization should be encouraged to extend beyond North Garden Street. Public safety projects continue to be upgraded. Fire and police equipment and training courses are encouraged to keep up with innovative ways to care for and protect the citizens of Columbia. All of these opportunities can not be done solely by myself. I would collaborate with all other councilmembers, the vice mayor, and the mayor and the departments within the city of Columbia to move our community forward.

How do you plan to work collaboratively with each municipality and the county to ensure the decisions being made are in the best interest of Maury County as a whole?

Having quarterly meetings with all municipalities is one way to collaborate. This allows for the goals of the city to be understood and discussed amongst all.

Columbia is located in one of the fastest growing areas in the state and country. This tremendous growth will require new and improved infrastructure (i.e., schools, roads, water, etc.). How do you plan to provide these infrastructure improvements, including any required funding?

The city of Columbia has done a great job of preparing for further infrastructure needs. There are still improvements that need to be done in collaboration on a city and county level. One of many improvements to prepare for future growth within the city includes the wastewater treatment plant expansion, the increasing number of water pump stations throughout the city to provide service for current and future city residents. Funding has the opportunity to be available through conservative spending and grants. The city of Columbia has done a great job with financial budgeting and still providing needs to the citizens of Columbia.

What does thoughtful and sustainable growth in Columbia look like to you?

Thoughtful and sustainable growth looks like being aware of the influx of residents. Preparing for ways to support all the needs of the increasing residents. Being aware of areas in which the city can improve is the first step to prepare and be ready for the current and future growth of the city.

How do you plan to communicate with, and be available to, your constituents?

I believe that being available to constituents is vital. Various ways in which I would communicate would be in person, by phone, or by email. Social media is a great platform to get information out to the city of Columbia as a whole. These available avenues are able to be tailored based on the constituents preference.

What does a successful term look like to you?

Success looks like safe and accelerating schools. Community members being proud of their community and feeling that their voice is heard when decisions are being made. Community members are proud of the growth while still keeping the suburban/country life we enjoy in Maury County. Being able to have a continual relationship and collaboration with other governing bodies within the city.

If elected, how do you plan to partner with the Maury County Chamber & Economic Alliance to make Maury County the best place to live and work?

I plan on partnering with the Maury County Chamber and Economic Alliance by sharing the needs of Maury county residents to make the city of Columbia and Maury County a priority.

Candidate: Challenger Michael Kuzawinski

Why are you running for this position?

A couple of reasons. One, because I’ve had several people ask me to get involved in local government again. Second and more importantly, because I want to do my part to ensure Columbia remains a great place to raise a family for many generations.

What specific experience and qualifications do you have that make you the ideal candidate for this position?

City Council is all about customers service, with the constituents being our customers. I’ve built my businesses around customer service, and plan to bring the same environment to City Hall.

I am confident that I can bring positive, respectful discussion and debate, even on issues where not everyone will be in agreement.

What do you see as the top challenges for Columbia and how do you plan to contribute to addressing those?

The top challenge is definitely infrastructure, with water supply dominating that category. The only way I see to immediately address this issue is with common sense and logic as opposed to making plans based on emotions or financial gains.

What do you see as the top opportunities for Columbia and how do you plan to utilize those to move our community forward?

People love Columbia and it’s no secret they’ve moved here for a reason. It’s imperative that we keep the heritage and nostalgia that we love about our community while improving the way of life for our citizens.

How do you plan to work collaboratively with each municipality and the county to ensure the decisions being made are in the best interest of Maury County as a whole?

Conversation, conversation, conversation. We must keep our doors of communication open and transparent between all, including our constituents, the county, other nearby cities, the school board, and any other dealings we have.

Columbia is located in one of the fastest growing areas in the state and country. This tremendous growth will require new and improved infrastructure (i.e., schools, roads, water, etc.). How do you plan to provide these infrastructure improvements, including any required funding?

Taking care of our current citizens is number one. We must provide proper service to them for the tax dollars they are already spending. Our city is obviously in decent shape financially since they are able to approve a 5% raise without tax cuts. We’ve seen numerous additions to the city, in the way of beautification and upgrades, however our citizens still deal with traffic and safety issues on the roads. We need to shift our focus to our “customers” and provide services to them that they deem important use of their tax dollars.

What does thoughtful and sustainable growth in Columbia look like to you?

Very simply prepare and have it in place before we need it. We cannot continue to just draw in rooftops in order to draw in tax dollars. We need to have water supply, adequate roads, schools, etc. in place before we bring in more rooftops. It must be done in order to be thoughtful and sustainable.

How do you plan to communicate with, and be available to, your constituents?

I am very reachable via phone, email, social media currently. I also plan to hold a town hall meeting once a month in my ward, to make myself available to my constituents who may want to talk face to face.

What does a successful term look like to you?

-Customers aka constituents, who are satisfied that their voice was heard and represented in city hall.

-Halt unsustainable and uncontrolled growth.

-Securing a viable, sustainable, responsible water source for generations, without the added pressure on citizens to face a water conservation ordinance.

-Improve, and expand as necessary, the road system in Columbia.

-Make owning a business in Columbia easier, more pleasant, less confusing, with less government involvement.

-Revisit and revise city codes and ordinances that cause division among the citizens.

If elected, how do you plan to partner with the Maury County Chamber & Economic Alliance to make Maury County the best place to live and work?

The Maury Alliance has proven to be a valuable asset to our community. By proving that Columbia is: supportive of business, makes decisions to protect our resources long term, proactive on our road systems, and eager to give the citizens of Columbia the services they need and deserve; we can strengthen the Alliance’s confidence in “selling Columbia”.

Candidate: Challenger Robert Plageman

Why are you running for this position?

Since settling in Columbia and becoming part of this community, I’ve been eager to give back and contribute to its development. As a veteran of the US Navy for almost 9 years, I am committed to finding ways to continue serving my community. Raising my family here has deepened my appreciation for what this town offers, and I want to ensure it remains a vibrant and welcoming place for future generations. I believe in the potential of this community and want to work together to create an environment where families can thrive and feel supported.

What specific experience and qualifications do you have that make you the ideal candidate for this position?

My diverse background makes me an ideal candidate for this position. As a veteran of the US Navy, I bring discipline and leadership, sharpened through my experience in nuclear engineering and recruiting. I’ve worked as an ERP consultant and data analyst, gaining expertise in data analysis and process improvement. With my project management certification and experience leading teams, along with an MBA and ongoing studies in applied business analytics, I am committed to using my skills to benefit our community.

What do you see as the top challenges for Columbia and how do you plan to contribute to addressing those?

The top challenges for Columbia include fostering economic development, improving infrastructure, ensuring public safety, and maintaining fiscal responsibility. To address economic development, I am committed to creating a business-friendly environment by supporting local entrepreneurs through different incentives and reducing burdens, which will stimulate job creation. For infrastructure, I advocate for a strategic approach to maintaining and upgrading existing systems, prioritizing projects that deliver clear community benefits. Furthermore, public safety is crucial as we grow, and I support adequate funding for law enforcement while emphasizing transparency and effective crime prevention initiatives. Finally, I recognize the importance of fiscal responsibility; I am committed to a balanced budget that wisely manages taxpayer funds and prioritizes sustainable expenditures, ensuring Columbia remains financially healthy and able to meet its community’s needs. Together, these strategies will help address Columbia’s challenges and contribute to its growth and well-being.

What do you see as the top opportunities for Columbia and how do you plan to utilize those to move our community forward?

I see several key opportunities for Columbia that can propel our community forward. First, the continual growth of small businesses is essential; by fostering a supportive environment through tax incentives and streamlined regulations, we can empower local entrepreneurs to thrive, which in turn will create jobs and enhance our local economy. Second, there is significant potential for strong economic growth and development if approached strategically. By prioritizing smart planning and sustainable practices, we can attract new businesses while ensuring that our community’s needs are met. Lastly, the greatest asset Columbia has is its people. Engaging residents in the decision-making process and harnessing their diverse talents and ideas will strengthen our community bonds and lead to innovative solutions.

How do you plan to work collaboratively with each municipality and the county to ensure the decisions being made are in the best interest of Maury County as a whole?

To ensure decisions are in the best interest of Maury County, I plan to foster strong collaborative relationships with each municipality through open communication and engagement. This approach will help align our goals and facilitate joint initiatives that leverage resources for greater impact. By prioritizing transparency and inclusivity, we can build trust and create effective solutions that serve all Maury County residents.

Columbia is located in one of the fastest growing areas in the state and country. This tremendous growth will require new and improved infrastructure (i.e., schools, roads, water, etc.). How do you plan to provide these infrastructure improvements, including any required funding?

As Columbia experiences rapid growth, it is essential to approach infrastructure improvements with fiscal responsibility and strategic planning. I advocate for prioritizing necessary projects that align with our community’s needs while ensuring we do not overextend our budget. To fund these improvements, I propose exploring public-private partnerships that can leverage private investment to alleviate the burden on taxpayers. Additionally, we should seek state and federal grants specifically designed for infrastructure projects, allowing us to enhance our roads, schools, and utilities without raising local taxes. By carefully managing our resources and focusing on sustainable growth, we can ensure that Columbia’s infrastructure meets the demands of our expanding community.

What does thoughtful and sustainable growth in Columbia look like to you?

Thoughtful and sustainable growth in Columbia means balancing development with the preservation of our community’s character and resources. It involves strategic planning that prioritizes infrastructure improvements, green spaces, and affordable housing while supporting local businesses. By engaging residents in the decision-making process, we can ensure that growth benefits everyone and enhances the quality of life for all Columbia residents.

How do you plan to communicate with, and be available to, your constituents?

I plan to communicate with my constituents through our regular city council meetings and social media accounts, ensuring open dialogue and feedback. Additionally, leveraging social media will allow me to keep residents informed and make myself available for one-on-one conversations to address their concerns directly.

What does a successful term look like to you?

A successful term for me means achieving balanced growth that does not overburden our current systems while fostering a thriving environment for small businesses to flourish. I envision continual support for existing small businesses and the successful launch of new ones, alongside the creation of Accessory Commercial Units (ACUs) and Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) to enhance our community’s vibrancy and diversity.

If elected, how do you plan to partner with the Maury County Chamber & Economic Alliance to make Maury County the best place to live and work?

If elected, I will collaborate with the Maury County Chamber & Economic Alliance to support local businesses and attract new investment. Together, we can develop strategies for workforce development and enhance networking opportunities to ensure Maury County remains a vibrant place to live and work.

Profiles complied by Maury Alliance.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: Profiles Ward 1: Columbia City Council incumbent faces two challengers