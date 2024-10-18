Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Columbia Daily Herald

    Sen. Joey Hensley offers round-up of laws passed during legislative session

    By Joey Hensley,

    2 days ago

    Caring for aging adults is an essential aspect of fostering a compassionate and functioning society. Every year in the General Assembly we make improvements to our laws to better protect vulnerable populations in Tennessee – including elderly adults.

    As life expectancy increases due to advancements in healthcare, more individuals are living longer, which makes elder care an even more pressing issue. And unfortunately, there are bad actors who seek to take advantage of elderly adults. Below are some of the newest laws in our state to protect and care for elderly and vulnerable adults.

    Protecting elderly and disabled adults from financial exploitation

    We continued our efforts this year to help families protect elderly and disabled adults from financial exploitation. This year a new law removes the financial and beneficiary rights of a surviving spouse if the spouse is found by a court to have entered into a marriage in a deceptive or financially exploitative manner.

    Unfortunately, sometimes bad actors enter into marriage with a vulnerable or aging adult with the sole intent of financially benefiting from the death of that vulnerable adult. This is cruel and hurtful to the surviving family who has been by the side of their aging relative. In Tennessee, this new law creates a pathway for families to challenge these types of situations in the court of law.

    Under the new law, the victim’s family must prove that the surviving spouse entered into the marriage as part of a scheme involving neglect, sexual abuse, financial exploitation, abuse or theft.

    Encourage reporting of elder abuse

    To help fight elder abuse, lawmakers passed legislation this year requiring district attorneys to provide confidentiality for those who report information regarding elder abuse. Under the law, those who come forward can still be interviewed, but their identity will be protected. The legislation also clarifies these individuals' information must be reported to the district attorney from adult protective services. This will help DAs go after abusers by encouraging citizens with knowledge of abuse to come forward.

    Support for nursing home residents

    In the General Assembly we also approved legislation this year to provide additional financial support for long-term nursing home residents in Tennessee. The new law increases the personal needs allowance for residents from $50 to $70 per month. Previous state law allowed Medicaid-eligible individuals receiving long-term care in a nursing home to deduct a portion of their income to use on personal needs with the remainder being applied to the cost of their care. This change isn’t going to give residents a lot of extra spending money, but the hope is that it will help provide dignity by giving folks more control and options.

    Improving access to adult changing tables in public

    Another new law increases the availability of public adult-sized changing tables in Tennessee. The measure allows the Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities to increase grant amounts from $5,000 to $10,000 to support the installation of powered, height-adjustable, adult-sized changing tables in public restrooms statewide. The law also allows for the creation of an ad-hoc committee to advise and assist with grant applications. The General Assembly in 2022 allocated $1 million in state funding to expand the availability of adult-sized changing tables in public restrooms in Tennessee.

    Increasing access to wheelchair repairs

    Tennessee lawmakers passed legislation this year ensuring that simple, non-clinical repairs can be made independently to wheelchairs without voiding its warranty. Previously, wheelchair repairs were required to be performed by an authorized technician with their supplier, or the warranty could be voided. The process could be time-consuming and prevent users from going to work or being out in the community. The law also allows for annual preventative maintenance visits to be conducted by a wheelchair supplier.

    In Tennessee we honor and respect our elderly and vulnerable adults. We want to do all that we can to ensure they can live their lives with dignity. We are continually working on this issue, so please reach out to me if you have any issues or concerns regarding elder abuse.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g19mx_0wCK4Y4O00

    Sen. Joey Hensley, R-Hohenwald, gives a weekly update in legislation in the 113th General Assembly.

    This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: Sen. Joey Hensley offers round-up of laws passed during legislative session

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Martha french French
    1d ago
    We know exactly what these do nothing repugnants did and are still doing absolutely nothing... Until after November election when the democrats take back control....HARRIS AND WALZ BLUE ALL THE WAY DOWN THE BALLOT 🗳 FOR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE AND OUR COUNTRY...
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    Man Wanted on Statutory Rape Warrant Arrested by Ridgeland Police
    Mississippi News Group11 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    New Report Names This Florida Town the No.1 Small Town for Retirement in the U.S.
    Akeena25 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA1 day ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Mail ballots flow in as voter registration deadline nears
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Charges Against Two Officers Involved in Mario Gonzalez Death Dismissed
    Alameda Post11 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    50 Facts About McKamey Manor
    facts.net1 day ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel12 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz26 days ago
    NUMBER OF THE WEEK | Florida voter registration
    Jacksonville Today7 hours ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz7 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    Opinion: Trump's snub: Ignoring Aurora's GOP mayor and some council members
    David Heitz7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy