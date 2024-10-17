Open in App
    • Columbia Daily Herald

    From pumpkins to hay mazes, slew of fall activities bring seasonal fun to Maury County

    By Jay Powell, Columbia Daily Herald,

    2 days ago

    As fall continues to set in, with it comes many community events and seasonal opportunities to make the most out of the season.

    Whether it is visiting a local pumpkin patch or dressing up for this year's annual Haunting in The District, the fall season is ripe with activity and fun events for the whole family.

    The city kicked things off last weekend with the rescheduled Columbia Fall Fest and Kiwanis Chili Cook-off , which was initially postponed due to inclement weather.

    However, Fall Fest is only the tip of the iceberg for fall events and things to do over the next month.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eMmEu_0wAJqkXU00

    Pumpkin picking & carving

    The fall season can conjure up many images, such as the changing leaves or Halloween decorations adorning neighborhood homes, but none are arguably more synonymous with the fall season than a Jack-o-Lantern.

    Maury County's farming communities annually offer opportunities to visit local pumpkin patches, while also taking part in other traditional fall-related activities like hayrides, corn mazes and getting a hands-on look at farm life.

    Hidden Bee Farm

    Hidden Bee Farm and animal sanctuary, 753 Carter's Creek Pike in Columbia, is holding its annual fall events, including activities like picking a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch, participating in the hay maze and obstacle course, chucking a pumpkin, taking a hay ride or feeding the rescue animals.

    Prices vary depending on activity. Activities last though October.

    Proceeds go toward supporting the farm's animal rescue efforts.

    Visit https://hiddenbeeanimalrescue.org for more information.

    Pumpkin Paradise , 3005 Sheegog Lane, offers much of the classic hands-on pumpkin patch experience, from hayrides to flying pigs, a corn box (like a sandbox, but with corn), as well as a farmer's garden growing fresh produce.

    Pumpkin Paradise is open every weekend through Nov. 2, with hours running 2-6 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. Sundays.

    The Row & Co., 206 Depot St. in the Columbia Arts District, will host a night of pumpkin carving and movies with The Harvest Glow event Saturday, Oct. 19. The event runs from 4-9 p.m. and will feature a pumpkin carving contest from participating local businesses, followed by a screening of "Monsters Inc." at 6:30 p.m.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42L3y4_0wAJqkXU00

    Pumpkins will also be available for purchase at the Harvest Glow event.

    Young or old, the fall season is also about dressing up in this year's Halloween costume, loading up on candy and having a scary good time with friends and family.

    Limoland Pumpkin Patch , 8076 Columbia Highway in Pulaski, offers pumpkins and fall activities. Limoland, a diversified family farm located north of Pulaski, was founded in 1982.

    A family fun area is open to all with a big slide, haystacks, corn maze, farm animals, and weekend barrel train rides.

    Hours are Monday through Saturday 10 am-6 pm, Sunday 1 pm-5 pm through Oct. 31. Admission is $8 for adults, children 3 and up is $8, children under 3 are free with paying adult. Call 931-363-5744 for more information or visit http://www.limolandfarm.com .

    The Awaken House coffeehouse and venue, 3035 Reserve Blvd in Spring Hill, will hold a Fall Fest Oct. 25-26 including food trucks, live music, a petting zoo, pumpkin patch, kids activities and vendors.

    Visit https://www.theawakenhouse.co/ for more information.

    Halloween tricks and treats

    The city will once again celebrate All Hallows Eve with its annual Haunting in the District on the downtown square from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

    Presented by the Maury County Visitors Bureau, Haunting in the District brings families and people of all ages together for a safe and fun night of trick or treating on the downtown square.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V80r5_0wAJqkXU00

    Get your scare on at Millers Thrillers Haunted Woods , which has been entertaining guests for years, always stepping up the frights and thrills each October. You'll fight off a hoard of zombies with paintball guns, learn about a local phosphate legend in the Hillbilly Hollar haunted trail or simply bask in the fun time of Columbia's long-running haunt at its Entertainment Zone.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DQ705_0wAJqkXU00

    Miller's Thrillers is located at 1431 Carters Creek Pike and is open from 7-11 p.m. every Friday and 6-11 p.m. every Saturday through Nov. 2 and will be closed on Halloween.

    On Friday, Oct. 18, Columbia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat , 106 S. James M. Campbell Blvd., will host a special Trunk or Treat event from 5-7 p.m.

    The following weekend, the United Farm & Home Co-op, 957 Riverview Lane, will host a Halloween themed Cruisin' the Co-op: Classic Cars & Candy Bars from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. This will also be the final Cruisin' the Co-op car show of 2024.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tFVv0_0wAJqkXU00

    On Saturday, Oct. 26, Fall Funfest will take place at Woodland Park, 821 W. 9th St., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    The event will feature food trucks, outdoor games, as well as pumpkin carving and a photo booth. The event is hosted by Tristar Realty, with proceeds benefiting C.A.S.A. of Maury County.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EiWm4_0wAJqkXU00

    Head down to the Rebel Bar and Grill, 307 Riverside Drive for its Haunted Bash starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Enjoy a spooky night of karaoke and dancing, as well as a $25 all-you-can-eat buffet. There will also be a $100 cash prize for best costume.

    Ghost tours

    As a town with a celebrated history, uncovering the past sometimes involves digging up a few old ghosts, some whose spirits are known to still haunt many of Columbia's historic buildings and sites.

    Now in its 15th year, Downtown Columbia Ghost Tours takes visitors around the downtown square, with tour guides sharing eerie tales of former Columbia residents, some of which are known to still haunt the area.

    Downtown Ghost Tours will start promptly at 8 p.m. Fridays at the Maury County Courthouse steps. Tickets are $10 per person and cash only. Reservations are required by calling (931) 797-3316.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VsXuw_0wAJqkXU00

    Another Columbia haunted tour tradition is the Rose Hill Cemetary Tour , which returns from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Guides will lead guests around the historic Rose Hill Cemetery by lantern light, with costumed actors bringing to life a few former Columbia residents.

    Tickets for the Rose Hill Cemetery Tour are $10. For more information, call (931) 797-3316. Also be sure to bring a flashlight.

    J ay Powell is a general reporter for The Daily Herald. Get up-to-date news in your inbox by subscribing to The Daily Herald newsletter at www.ColumbiaDailyHerald.com .

    This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: From pumpkins to hay mazes, slew of fall activities bring seasonal fun to Maury County

