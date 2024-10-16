Mt. Pleasant City Commissioners candidate profiles

Voters in Mt. Pleasant can vote for three candidates to be elected to Mt. Pleasant City Commission. Early voting will run until Oct. 31 as follows:

Spring Hill Library: Oct 21-26, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Columbia Tradewinds: Oct 16-26, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Columbia Tradewinds: Oct 28-31, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Read about the candidates below published in partnership and compiled by Maury County Chamber & Economic Alliance.

Candidate: Loree Knowles

Why are you running for this position?

As a lifelong citizen of Mt. Pleasant, I can no longer sit back and not get involved. I feel I have strengths and resources to offer concerning some of the ongoing issues in Mt. Pleasant. I watched my father, Willie Baker, run this city for 12 years. There were lots of issues/problems that he dealt with daily, making the citizens of Mt. Pleasant feel safe living in an environment where they did not have to be as concerned about high water bills and taxes. I want to provide the same sense of ease with our citizens now. I can do this by being transparent and fair to everyone. I come with background, determination, empathy, and a goal to propel out city forward.

What specific experience and qualifications do you have that make you the ideal candidate for this position?

Former Chairperson for South Central Commission on Children and Youth, Former President for South Central Tennessee Alliance for Children and Families, Present Board of Directors for Boys and Girls Club, Present Chairperson for Maury County Community Advisory Board (CAB), Present Board member for City of Mt. Pleasant Parks and Recreations. I am the voice for children and families on a daily basis at my job and I am well qualified to be a voice for the citizens of Mt. Pleasant.

What do you see as the top challenges for Mt. Pleasant and how do you plan to contribute to addressing those?

There are 3 major challenges that neighbors have expressed and I am in full agreement. 1. Excessive water bills: water usage in Mt Pleasant went up years ago because of a law suit against the city of Mt. Pleasant’s Water Plant. Since then, additional fees have been added to the bill contrary to the commission’s promise to its citizens. In many instances, neighbors complain that their water bills are much higher than their power bills. This needs to change. 2. Rising taxes: The commission has stated previously there wasn’t going to be an increase yet time again taxes have been raised without strict budgetary accountability. This has to change. 3. Youth activities: As a park and recreations board member for the city of Mt. Pleasant, I have consistently advocated upgrades to our parks for our neighborhood youth to have safe and revitalized parks. Additionally, as a Boys and Girls’ Club board member, I advocated for a Mt. Pleasant location to focus on our youth; however, there is still more to be done. Our youth of all ages needs fun-safe outlets for youth activities. We need to continue to push forward with change.

What do you see as the top opportunities for Mt. Pleasant and how do you plan to utilize those to move our community forward?

In order for our city to grow, there has to be more living wage job opportunities to keep up with the cost of living. Recently there have been plants closings and many jobs are lost. There needs to be more courting and recruiting of industries to replace those lost jobs. Mt Pleasant also needs more retail stores that will cater to Mt. Pleasants’ demographics.

How do you plan to work collaboratively with each municipality and the county to ensure the decisions being made are in the best interest of Maury County as a whole?

Each of municipality has a chamber of commerce in addition to leadership Maury. It is the informational hub for retail and industrial industries. Additionally, Leadership Maury garners leader within the community to tour county businesses, develop relationships with leaders, and provides training for understanding municipality growth.

Mt. Pleasant is located in one of the fastest growing areas in the state and country. This tremendous growth will require new and improved infrastructure (i.e., schools, roads, water, etc.). How do you plan to provide these infrastructure improvements, including any required funding?

A full and complete review of budgetary resources that have been allocated for this fiscal year. I will focus on redundancy within the infrastructure to propose reallocation of funds in more needed areas and to eliminate waste. I would seek alternate funds through possible grants to provide additional resource that can be utilized to fill gaps within the budget.

What does thoughtful and sustainable growth in Mt. Pleasant look like to you?

You have to have a balance of available resources in order to have sustainable growth.

How do you plan to communicate with, and be available to, your constituents?

My intent is to utilize all media resources available to me including social media, phone calls, text messages, and personal conversations. My intent is to align with my neighbor’s needs.

What does a successful term look like to you?

A successful term is cohesion amongst commissioners. A transparent and available commission, a balance budget, and a small-town comradery amongst our neighbors.

If elected, how do you plan to partner with the Maury County Chamber & Economic Alliance to make Maury County the best place to live and work?

Candidate: Jacqueline Grandberry

Why are you running for this position?

I am running for Mount Pleasant City Commissioner for another term is because I do not believe my work as a commissioner is complete. Over the past 8 years, I have had the honor of serving the community as Vice Mayor and City Commissioner. The stance I have taken to be a Voice for the residents of Mount Pleasant has been steadfast. I have worked tirelessly to improve our community by focusing on infrastructure improvements, revitalizing our city’s parks, enhancing public services, and advocating for sustainable growth. My goal is to continue the revitalization of our tight net community while preserving its hometown charm.

What specific experience and qualifications do you have that make you the ideal candidate for this position?

I believe my love for Mt. Pleasant, governmental experience, and educational qualifications make the ideal candidate for position. I am a lifelong resident of Mount Pleasant. My children were raised in this community because I love my city. I am a 1974 graduate of Mount Pleasant High School. I am a 1976 graduate of Tennessee School of Nursing, and I have worked as a nurse for 32 years, and even than I enjoyed being a servant to my patients. I completed two years of Pre Law training at Columbia State Community College. I received certification in the Reality program for the first time youth offenders. In 2022, I completed the University of Tennessee Professional Leadership Program for municipal commissioners, MTAS Elected Officials Academy, Elected Officials Academy Municipal Operations, and many other MTAS training and conferences. And in 2024, I completed the MTAS Municipal Leadership academy. I firmly believe that continuing education courses are vital in adhering to the most current governmental policies and procedures as a commissioner when making decision for Mt. Pleasant.

What do you see as the top challenges for Mt. Pleasant and how do you plan to contribute to addressing those?

Mount Pleasant’s top challenge is infrastructure. A vast majority of our streets are in poor condition that has caused tremendously wear and tear on our citizens vehicles. Many neighbors do not have adequate sidewalks. Our water and sewage systems are not adequately equipped to handle that growth that our city faces, and the amount residents pay for water is their number 1 complaint. There needs to be more diversity reflected in all areas of city government. Recently our city manager met with Maury Alliance and local water providers to discuss infrastructure and to identify additional water resources. This discussion included creating a regional water management plan that identifies water leaks and repairing those leaks as soon as possible. I will also continue to push for a 5 year strategic plan for the water, sewage, and eliminating budgetary waste for fund more street repair.

What do you see as the top opportunities for Mt. Pleasant and how do you plan to utilize those to move our community forward?

Our top opportunities for Mount Pleasant is the same as most Tennessee towns. It is growth. So many people are choosing to relocate in Tennessee, and more so in rural small towns like Mount Pleasant that still have that home town look and feel. Although we are pleased to have newcomers, we are beginning to experience the challenges associated with an influx of new residents as it relates to infrastructure. We are maneuvering through the infrastructure needs, changing culture, and varying expectations of our new residents. Our goal is to keep Mount Pleasant attractive. This requires funding to meet the demands of our rapidly growing in population. Cherry Glen Industrial Park has supplied many new jobs and a new plant is opening soon with more jobs. This in turn will assist with the additional funds needed to overhaul the current infrastructure.

How do you plan to work collaboratively with each municipality and the county to ensure the decisions being made are in the best interest of Maury County as a whole?

I feel that it’s important for municipalities, counties, and the state to work together so that we are all understand various perspectives and create solutions together. Our cites and towns thrive most when those around them do too. The choices we make will help the surrounding communities sustain and grow alone with us. It will also strengthen their economies as ours. Mutual respect and working together is vital for a healthy municipalities and for the preservation of the character by which they are idealized.

Mt. Pleasant is located in one of the fastest growing areas in the state and country. This tremendous growth will require new and improved infrastructure (i.e., schools, roads, water, etc.). How do you plan to provide these infrastructure improvements, including any required funding?

As I have previously stated, an improved infrastructure is the key and most vital component to growth.

What does thoughtful and sustainable growth in Mt. Pleasant look like to you?

Thoughtful and sustainable growth in Mount Pleasant looks like to me is more small business uptown, improved streets and more sidewalks; definitely more affordable housing; A more centralized one-stop shopping plaza while remaining a small town with a big heart.

How do you plan to communicate with, and be available to, your constituents?

Eight years ago when I was first elected as a Mount Pleasant City Commissioner, the Commissioners had an office at City Hall. During my second term, the office was eliminated. I will push to get the Commissioner’s office back. I believe that we are servant of the people, and we should have a space, with an open-door policy, to meet with residents so they can freely voice their concerns in a setting other than meetings. I will also continue to be in public settings, engaging residents in various activities throughout our community. Lastly, my phone number and email address are available on the city’s website for any resident to contact reach when needed. The citizens must see their commissioners out for community engagement.

What does a successful term look like to you?

A successful term looks like improved infrastructure, lower utilities cost, cutting budgetary waste, park and recreation improvements, affordable housing, and more living wage paying jobs. Most of all, residents being proud of the city they live in.

If elected, how do you plan to partner with the Maury County Chamber & Economic Alliance to make Maury County the best place to live and work?

I plan to work hand and hand with the Maury County Chamber & Economic Alliance to make Maury County the best place to live in and work as I have done for the last 8 years. Without them, we wouldn’t have all the job opportunities that we have now. This partnership is key. And our city is thriving because of our outstanding relationships. We must continue to work together for a better future.

Candidate: Willie Webster Alderson

Why are you running for this position?

I am running to continue to go in the right direction for our city.

What specific experience and qualifications do you have that make you the ideal candidate for this position?

I have been a commissioner for the last four years. I am a mother, foster parent and in my four years on the commission the city has made great strides in the right direction.

What do you see as the top challenges for Mt. Pleasant and how do you plan to contribute to addressing those?

Addressing growth will be a priority as well as assuring our utilities (water and sewer) can keep up and are maintained for the growth.

What do you see as the top opportunities for Mt. Pleasant and how do you plan to utilize those to move our community forward?

We have great opportunities for the growth to bring in new jobs, restaurants and improve our streets.

How do you plan to work collaboratively with each municipality and the county to ensure the decisions being made are in the best interest of Maury County as a whole?

I will keep an open dialogue with our neighbors, work together to solve problems and be accountable in all that we do.

Mt. Pleasant is located in one of the fastest growing areas in the state and country. This tremendous growth will require new and improved infrastructure (i.e., schools, roads, water, etc.). How do you plan to provide these infrastructure improvements, including any required funding?

The city has been working towards this and the priority is for a planned smart growth. One way to help with the cost of infrastructure is to have access fees when a developer wants to build new homes and become a part of the utility system. Now they will pay per single family home to do so. We also have several industrial sites that will come off of their tax abatement and the city will have that money in the general fund (for roads, etc.) going forward.

What does thoughtful and sustainable growth in Mt. Pleasant look like to you?

We want to continue to diversify the “mix” of industry and make sure we have a variety of manufacturing and not just automotive suppliers. On the residential development; the areas being developed are along a main road artery (Hwy 43) where there should not be a major impact on regular in town traffic. Also, the utility infrastructure must be available with off site improvements being the responsibility/cost of the developer.

How do you plan to communicate with, and be available to, your constituents?

Communication is an issue. Not many are reading a local paper anymore and some do not access social media. The city has a great texting program, posts meetings on line and the commission meeting each month is live. We always need to find ways to communicate better.

What does a successful term look like to you?

Improving our roads is a priority (to also include the infrastructure beneath the road). Having jobs with competitive pay is also a priority. That would make for a successful term!

If elected, how do you plan to partner with the Maury County Chamber & Economic Alliance to make Maury County the best place to live and work?

As stated in #8 it is very important to keep communication open with Maury County, the Alliance and other municipalities. We need to all work together and have a regional approach to resolve issues such as water and growth.

Candidate: Lonnie R. Thomason

Why are you running for this position?

I am running for City Commission because I feel I would be an asset to the city of Mt. Pleasant. I enjoy helping people that need someone they can rely on to help them.

What specific experience and qualifications do you have that make you the ideal candidate for this position?

I have knowledge in several areas such as roads and streets, concrete,sewer and water lines,building & equipment all of which are important when taking a vote on such issues. I served on the Regional Planning Commission and served as vice chair.I am familiar with subdivision regulations and planning and growth. I owned and operated a trucking company for over ten years, I am also a real estate and land investor.

What do you see as the top challenges for Mt. Pleasant and how do you plan to contribute to addressing those?

Mt. Pleasant is in a situation where the availability of industrial and or commercial property is becoming unavailable , it is at a point where we are becoming a subdivision town. Subdivisions and homes don’t pay their way; they cost you money. It is a situation that is going to have to be looked at.

What do you see as the top opportunities for Mt. Pleasant and how do you plan to utilize those to move our community forward?

The top opportunity, we have a new city manager that is motivated and seems to want to get things done. If we can elect a good group of commissioners I feel we can make a positive change for the city.

How do you plan to work collaboratively with each municipality and the county to ensure the decisions being made are in the best interest of Maury County as a whole?

I have no problem working with any municipality, our closest would be Columbia, there are projects coming up involving them, but I can work with any of them

Mt. Pleasant is located in one of the fastest growing areas in the state and country. This tremendous growth will require new and improved infrastructure (i.e., schools, roads, water, etc.). How do you plan to provide these infrastructure improvements, including any required funding?

I am not sure Mt. Pleasant is ready for tremendous growth. We need to see where we are with the funds situation and how to get the best bang for our buck. The town is riddled with problems with the current rate of population.

What does thoughtful and sustainable growth in Mt. Pleasant look like to you?

Growth is good, but I do Not want to see the amount of growth that Spring Hill has seen. I want to see a nice town with good streets and sidewalks and a low cost of living.

How do you plan to communicate with, and be available to, your constituents?

I will be available by text and phone and I want people to let me know of any issues they have. I will do my best to get them an answer or resolve the problem. That is why I am running for office.

What does a successful term look like to you?

A successful term for me would mean that the citizens would be able to say that: I was fair , honest and I got something done, the people of Mt. Pleasant have to realize this is not a popularity contest, you have to decide who you would give your checkbook to.

If elected, how do you plan to partner with the Maury County Chamber & Economic Alliance to make Maury County the best place to live and work?

The Maury County Chamber and Economic Alliance are a valuable asset to the city of Mt. Pleasant. I worked with the Chamber during my term on the planning commission and I look forward to working with them again toward the progress of Mt. Pleasant.

Candidate: Bill White

Why are you running for this position?

I am deeply committed to our community and dedicated to ongoing service. The momentum initiated by Mayor Bailey several years back currently me must continue, and I am determined to see our efforts through to completion.

What specific experience and qualifications do you have that make you the ideal candidate for this position?

With eight years in office—six as mayor and two as vice mayor—and over forty years of experience as a senior executive in banking, I bring a wealth of expertise. I hold both an undergraduate and a master’s degree from LSU. Most importantly, I have a deep understanding of the community where I have lived and worked my entire life.

What do you see as the top challenges for Mt. Pleasant and how do you plan to contribute to addressing those?

Funding Sources, Aging Infrastructure, and Parks and Recreation Funding Sources: Primarily rely on grant funding. Additionally, ensure fiscal integrity by making informed decisions to address aging infrastructure, including water distribution lines, streets, sidewalks, and recreational facilities for the entire community.

What do you see as the top opportunities for Mt. Pleasant and how do you plan to utilize those to move our community forward?

Our top challenges can translate into significant opportunities. With numerous requests for residential water taps in Mount Pleasant, the potential for growth is substantial. This growth will generate additional revenue, enabling us to fix, repair, and replace aging infrastructure. Furthermore, increased property taxes, local sales taxes, and state-shared revenue will support the city’s long-term plans for maintaining streets, sidewalks, and parks.

How do you plan to work collaboratively with each municipality and the county to ensure the decisions being made are in the best interest of Maury County as a whole?

Mount Pleasant now has a significant seat at the table, a position we haven’t always enjoyed. Here are some of our notable accomplishments:

• More recent: 2 projects Landmark expansion 85 million /Project Exentria / Project X-Men: In collaboration with Maury County and the Maury Alliance, we’ve secured a $45 million investment, creating 85 new jobs with an average salary of $59,000 per year. Additionally, during my tenure : Smalticeram, Fuel Total Systems , Doug Jeffords, Brazilian Professionals totaling more than $120,000,000 investments .

• Maury Regional Airport: We continue to strengthen our partnership with Columbia, Maury County, and Spring Hill to support and enhance the airport’s operations.

Mt. Pleasant is located in one of the fastest growing areas in the state and country. This tremendous growth will require new and improved infrastructure (i.e., schools, roads, water, etc.). How do you plan to provide these infrastructure improvements, including any required funding?

Addressing Key Issues with Strategic Actions Great question! Here’s what we’ve already implemented:

• Utility Access Fees: We’ve established utility access fees of $3,500 each for water and sewer. This approach funds capital projects without burdening existing utility ratepayers.

• Roads: The additional revenue generated will enable us to pave and repair existing streets, improving overall infrastructure.

• Schools: We must first communicate expected housing developments with the school board.

Additionally, we need to find creative solutions to ensure the school board has the necessary funding capabilities.

What does thoughtful and sustainable growth in Mt. Pleasant look like to you?

First, what does affordable housing look like in 2024? It could mean areas of high-density housing or thoughtful growth with larger lot sizes and more green spaces in various parts of our city. These concepts can be achieved with the right framework, such as a comprehensive transportation plan, up-to-date zoning regulations, and incorporating technology to design sustainable growth.

How do you plan to communicate with, and be available to, your constituents?

Utilize technology and assessable communication channels, encourage feedback, create inperson opportunities.

What does a successful term look like to you?

Recruiting and Retaining Employees The old model of offering minimum pay and hoping employees stay is costly in the long run. Instead, we need to find creative ways to provide benefits that enhance employees’ quality of life. The reality is that traditional pension plans and post-retirement health insurance are largely a thing of the past. Elected officials must support city leadership and empower them to prioritize employee retention.

If elected, how do you plan to partner with the Maury County Chamber & Economic Alliance to make Maury County the best place to live and work?

I currently serve on the Board of Directors for the Maury Alliance and the Maury Alliance Economic Committee. Additionally, I am the Vice Chair of the Maury County Industrial Development Board (IDB) for Cherry Glenn and a member of the Education Board for the Maury Alliance. I also collaborate with Maury County Parks to enhance the quality of life for both community residents and visitors by improving city and county parks.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: Mt. Pleasant City Commissioners candidate profiles