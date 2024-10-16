Tennessee Senate candidate profiles

District 28

Candidate: Joey Hensley (R)

Why are you running for this position?

I have had the honor and privilege to serve in this position for the last 12 years. I have worked hardto represent the citizens of this district and will continue to be a voice for the people that haveissues with state government. I am conservative and I firmly believe in the 2nd amendment andprotecting the unborn.

What specific experience and qualifications do you have that make you the ideal candidate forthis position?

I served 12 years on the Lewis County School Board, 3 years as chairman, and on the CountyCommission before being elected to the House of Representatives where I served for 10 years. Iserve as chairman of the Revenue Sub-Committee on the Finance Committee in the Senate, andI serve on the Health Committee and on the Education Committee. I have the experience andqualifications to represent the people of this district and feel like I am the best candidate for thisposition.

What do you see as the top challenges for Maury County and how do you plan to contribute toaddressing those?

Top challenges for Maury County are growth, infrastructure, education, and water issues for thecounty and communities. I have already been involved in all these issues and will work with thecounty and city governments to deal with these issues as Maury County continues to grow.

What do you see as the top opportunities for Maury County and how do you plan to utilizethose to move our community forward?

The people of Maury County are its greatest asset. While growth creates problems, it also providesmany opportunities for improvement in the lives of many in the County. Maury County has greateducational opportunities with the location of Columbia State Community College in Columbia,and vocational schools close by in Pulaski and Hohenwald, as well as a UT Campus in Pulaski.These assets can provide the training that industries need to locate in Maury County. I am a proudalumni of Columbia State and I see the immense value that it provides as Maury County continuesto grow. Maury County also has excellent county officials with a commission that is working hardto improve the County and I have been a partner with them to provide assistance from stategovernment. Maury County also has communities in the county in Columbia, Spring Hill, and Mt.Pleasant that have officials that work with the county and state government for the betterment ofthe citizens of those communities which in turn benefits the county.

How do you plan to work collaboratively within the Tennessee General Assembly to ensure thedecisions being made are in the best interest of Maury County as a whole?

I have already worked in the General Assembly to make sure decisions made at the state are in thebest interest of Maury County. I have been a strong vocal advocate for the county and its citizens.I have sponsored legislation to improve education in Maury County and issues that the countycommission needs at the state level. My office is always open to hear opinions and needs of thelocal government in Maury County as well as individual citizens.

With the growth facing Maury County, we are in great need of additional, and diversified,revenue streams to help fund the infrastructure to support the inevitable growth. Last session,legislation was passed to allow high growth County Governments to implement certain feesto assist with infrastructure related to growth. Do you feel this is an adequate solution? Why orwhy not?

The legislation that we passed last year was only one way to help the county to fund education.I co-sponsored and worked with the county through many meetings with groups that wereinvolved with the legislation that passed in the senate. I personally worked with the members ofthe senate committee to get the legislation passed. It will allow high growth counties like MauryCounty and a few others to implement an adequate facilities tax on new development to helpfund education specifically new schools in the future and to prevent increases in the property taxto other homeowners. The legislation is a good start, but is not all the answers to the growth thatis occurring in Maury County and I will work with the Mayor and County Commission to find othersolutions in the future.

What does thoughtful and sustainable growth in Maury County look like to you?

Sustainable growth is planned growth that is orderly and provides the needed infrastructure forthe new development of residential and new businesses. Without thoughtful planning by thelocal government with help from the state, growth becomes a burden on local residents ratherthan a benefit. Also an issue that is happening is the ability of the cities and county to provide anadequate water supply for future growth. We are already making plans and working with the stateand surrounding counties for a plan going forward to protect the beautiful scenic Duck River nowand in the future and still provide adequate water for growth and continue the present need forwater.

Quality education and a diverse workforce are vital for the successful growth of Maury Countyand its municipalities. If elected, how would you improve these areas?

Maury County already has an excellent school system both public and private schools that weneed to support and help grow. Also, Columbia State Community College is a great resource foreducation and training for the jobs of the future. I serve on the Education Committee in the Senateand have worked to improve education all the time I have been in the Senate. Columbia State isbuilding a new Health Science building that will improve their ability to provide expanded anddiverse training that will be needed for future jobs. We need to provide the same opportunities forall of our citizens no matter their background or experience. We have the Hope Scholarship andthe Tennessee Promise so that any student can afford Columbia State or a Vocational School free ofcharge. We need to encourage more students to take advantage of the opportunities and continue to instill in high school students the need for continuing education after high school. I willcontinue to focus on improvements to education in Maury County and In the State of Tennessee.

How do you plan to communicate with, and be available to, your constituents?

I have always made myself available to anyone that might need me. I attend community events,Chamber of Commerce meetings and events and meet with constituents any time that they needme. I publish my office contact number, as well as my cell phone number in the newspaper andon social media. I have always and will continue to make myself available to anyone in the districtthat need help with state Government or just has an opinion or solution to problems that I need toknow. I go to the grocery store at least once a week and go to the same places that everyone elsegoes, so I am in the community and always open to help anyone in the district.

What does a successful term look like to you?

A successful term is one that I can look back on and say that Maury County and its citizens arebetter off now than they were before and know that people in the district can be proud of theaccomplishments. I will be a voice for the citizens of Maury County and when they say it was agood successful term, then I will consider it to be good. When I can say Maury County citizens havemore opportunities than they had before, then it will be successful. We don’t necessarily needmore new laws, but sometimes we need to modify and change some of the laws and regulationsin place now to make the lives of Maury County and Tennessee citizens better.

If elected, how do you plan to partner with the Maury County Chamber & Economic Alliance tomake Maury County the best place to live and work?

I have already partnered with the Maury County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Alliance. Iam an active member of the Chamber and attend most of their events, meetings and ribboncuttings for new businesses. I make myself available to the businesses that locate in the countyand let them know I am available if they need assistance. I am also a member of the Spring Hill\Chamber and attend their events. I believe that it is important for all elected officials at everylevel to interact with businesses and individuals regularly. I represent the citizens of District 28 inthe Senate and I have worked with the Chambers and will continue to work with them in thefuture. The Chambers work hard to attract new business to the county and I help when they needassistance from the state. I have a good working relationship with other state officials from MauryCounty as well as the County and City Officials. The Maury County Chamber and Economic Allianceis a great asset to Maury County and they have helped to attract many businesses to the Countyover the years. I am happy to work with them in the future as I have in the past to improve thelives of all Maury County Citizens.

Candidate: James Dallas (D)

Why are you running for this position?

I am running for Tennessee State Senate because, after more than a decade of one-partygovernment, I believe our state is on the wrong path, and we need an alternative.

We are a growing state, but our economy is not growing sustainably or equitably. Our state isfrequently among the lowest-ranking states in important quality-of-life metrics; for example, werank 45th in air pollution, 37th for infant mortality, 44th in medical debt, 48th in violent crime,42nd in commute time, and 41st in teacher salaries. Our state’s leadership is in a “race to thebottom” with other Republican-led states and is increasingly focused on ideological hobbyhorsessuch as school vouchers instead of on improving the well-being of our people.

I believe you deserve a meaningful choice this November for the State Senate between more ofthe same and a hopeful, progressive vision for Tennessee.

What specific experience and qualifications do you have that make you the ideal candidate forthis position?

I am a native Tennessean, and my parents and grandparents raised me to believe that we all canand should seek to make a positive impact in our community.

I have lived in Columbia for almost seven years, and I have put that belief into action by serving asa leader in the Maury County Democratic Party, a member of the Kiwanis Club, and a churchvolunteer.

I earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government from the University of Texas at Austin and alaw degree from the University of Houston. I currently work as a database administrator atVanderbilt University Medical Center. If elected, I believe I would be the only informationtechnology professional in the State Senate. My unique experience in both law and technologywill allow me to be a leader on increasingly important issues relating to government onlineservices and online safety.

What do you see as the top challenges for Maury County and how do you plan to contribute toaddressing those?

At a recent candidate forum in Spring Hill, Rep. Cepicky, Sen. Hensley, and I all agreed that growth is the most significant challenge facing our area. I think each of us would have a slightly different take on what “growth” means, however. For me, the biggest challenges related to growth are preserving our environment, affordability for homebuyers, and ensuring that we have adequate schools and roads to serve our residents.

There are two main issues concerning the preservation of our environment. First, we must ensure we have enough water to go around, and second, we must have a plan for waste disposal. These issues must be addressed in a way that does not harm the Duck River or other sensitive areas. We desperately need more regional planning in Middle Tennessee as we share those challenges with neighboring counties.

The most effective way to ensure affordable housing for Tennessee families is to encourage construction, particularly of smaller homes. Moreover, some tenants have recently seen large increases in their rents. While I generally do not favor government price control legislation (because it will discourage construction and hurt the rental market), I think in some cases it may be appropriate for the state or local governments to limit rental price increases, particularly for renters with limited or fixed incomes.

When speaking about rent and housing prices, it would be careless not to mention the broader cost-of-living challenge. Because our friends and neighbors are stretching dollars farther than ever, the General Assembly must have a real conversation about repealing the state sales tax on groceries and other necessities such as women’s hygiene products.

Regarding growth as it relates to schools and roads – I will address those elsewhere.

What do you see as the top opportunities for Maury County and how do you plan to utilizethose to move our community forward?

First, we have had tremendous investment in local businesses, which has created jobs in Maury County. And that is an incredible opportunity for our county, particularly if jobs pay well. We should be proud of our neighbors who now have a generous UAW contract, but only because Ultium moved to town before the state’s ban took effect on “card check” for companies taking state economic incentives. I will push to end state government meddling in labor organizing.

Secondly, we have fantastic health care at Maury Regional Medical Center. We can help Maury Regional care for us by expanding TennCare (our state Medicaid program). Tennessee has, over the last decade, passed up billions of dollars of federal aid that would provide health insurance coverage to hundreds of thousands of Tennesseans, which will help both patients and providers. Expanding TennCare will also help stabilize rural health care.

How do you plan to work collaboratively within the Tennessee General Assembly to ensure the decisions being made are in the best interest of Maury County as a whole?

Breaking the Republican supermajority in the General Assembly will ensure better decisionmaking for Tennessee because one party (the GOP) currently has a stranglehold on the legislative process. If Democrats and Republicans both have the power to bring bills out of subcommittees and to hold meaningful debates about those issues on the floor, then we will have better and more reasonable laws in this state that truly respect the interests of everyone.

About what I intend to do: I can certainly find common ground with local Republican state representatives. I have had several pleasant conversations with Scott Cepicky, and I appreciate the work he has done on the Duck River issue. I agree with Todd Warner on school vouchers. I think Kip Capley has some interesting ideas regarding tax relief for senior citizens.

With the growth facing Maury County, we are in great need of additional, and diversified, revenue streams to help fund the infrastructure to support the inevitable growth. Last session, legislation was passed to allow high growth County Governments to implement certain fees to assist with infrastructure related to growth. Do you feel this is an adequate solution? Why or why not?

I do have to recognize the work that our current state legislative delegation put into reforming the County Powers Relief Act (CPRA), the state law that governs impact fees and the adequate facilities privilege tax.

However, the Maury County Commission repeatedly asked our state legislative delegation for the power to levy impact fees on par with cities (and counties that levied impact fees before the CPRA was passed, such as Williamson County). While significant and beneficial, the 2024 amendments to the CPRA did not include what the Maury County Commission specifically asked for. If we take that as the bar for measuring success, the 2024 amendments were not adequate.

Third, I think the real measure of success is whether we have adequate funding that Maury County needs. We have transportation needs in Maury County that justify the State of Tennessee breaking its long-standing taboo of “no state road debt” to ensure that TDOT is not wasting years and decades while our residents sit in traffic jams.

What does thoughtful and sustainable growth in Maury County look like to you?

To me, thoughtful and sustainable growth means that every new family and new business moving into Maury County should have the same opportunity, freedom, and dignity that our current residents have – but at a marginally lower per-person environmental impact and cost to our public services.

We need more alternatives to quarter-acre single-family home subdivisions, such as apartment and duplexes. The grass in rural Maury County ought to be eaten by cows and mules, not by developers and lawnmowers.

Quality education and a diverse workforce are vital for the successful growth of Maury Countyand its municipalities. If elected, how would you improve these areas?

We must protect our public schools, not privatize them. I am strongly against universal school vouchers, which will undermine Maury County Public Schools by taking money out of your child’s classroom to subsidize private schools. The proposals floated in the General Assembly and by Governor Lee are like those tried in several other states, blowing up budgets while mostly benefitting wealthier families already sending their children to private schools. If voucher proponents care about “kids trapped in failing schools,” then we need to improve our public schools rather than abandon them!

We should continue to improve teacher pay and benefits. The House voucher bill contained several worthy ideas that would have helped teachers—these should be considered in a standalone bill rather than as part of a cursed bargain. Pay and benefits are important for recruiting and retaining the best teachers. We must also let teachers teach, stop grinding culture war axes, and exercise caution about over-emphasizing standardized tests.

The General Assembly must ensure adequate local and state funding and should also continue acceptance of federal grants. These grants help us fund educate of children with special-needs, career and technical education (CTE), and school lunch programs.

We must remember that not all students are headed to flagship universities. That is why we must equitably fund Tennessee State University, community colleges, and TCAT schools. We should also support and expand CTE programs so that we can help train more career-ready graduates.

With regard to diversity, I think it is important that the General Assembly focus on issues we all care about (such as education and growth) and stop stoking culture war nonsense. I’d be happy to speak to folks personally if they need to have this point clarified, but suffice it to say we are losing out on some very talented people because of misguided legislation.

How do you plan to communicate with, and be available to, your constituents?

As a candidate, I have worked hard to build relationships and make myself present in all five counties in the 28th District. I believe one-on-one communication is important, and I look forward to making time for constituents to discuss their issues in person, on the phone, or by e-mail. I also believe it’s important to hold community town hall meetings several times a year. Broader approaches such as social media, newspaper columns, and newsletters are also important, but having personal contact is key to building trust.

What does a successful term look like to you?

I will consider my term in office a success if, in four years, we have a state that is not only more prosperous but also fairer and more welcoming. I will consider my term a success if more people have health insurance and fewer children die from gunshot wounds.

If elected, how do you plan to partner with the Maury County Chamber & Economic Alliance tomake Maury County the best place to live and work?

In any community, the Chamber of Commerce is an important source of forward-looking ideas. Businesspeople are often some of the most progressive, pragmatic, and serious thinkers in their communities. I look forward to meeting regularly with Maury Alliance members and learning about your visions for bettering yourselves, your families, and your employees.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: Tennessee Senate candidate profiles