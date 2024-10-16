Open in App
    Columbia Daily Herald

    Early voting begins for Nov. 5 Federal and State General Elections, runs through Oct. 26

    By Jay Powell, Columbia Daily Herald,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fmXlC_0w8mimBA00

    Early voting officially begins Wednesday, and here is everything to know before heading to the polls, which this year includes the race for President of the United States.

    Early voting will run from Wednesday, Oct. 16-26. Anyone wishing to vote during early voting may do so at the Maury County Election Commission, 1207 Tradewinds Drive, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    For information on mail in ballots, contact the election commission at (931) 375-6001 or go online to www.MauryCounty-TN.gov/227/Election-Commission .

    Early voting will also be conducted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Spring Hill Public Library, 144 Kedron Parkway, from Monday, Oct. 21-26.

    In addition to the Presidential race, the Nov. 5 State and Federal General Election will include multiple U.S. Senate and House, state and local races, including all five Columbia City Council seats and three seats on the Mt. Pleasant Commission.

    To view a sample ballot, see https://www.maurycounty-tn.gov/DocumentCenter/View/5361/2024-Nov-Maury-Sample-Ballot.

    Candidates on the Nov. 5 General Election ballot include:

    U.S. President

    • Donald J. Trump (R)
    • Kamala D. Harris (D)
    • Jay J. Bowman (I)
    • Claudia De la Cruz (I)
    • Rachele Fruit (I)
    • Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (I)
    • Jill Stein (I)

    U.S. Senate

    • Marsha Blackburn (R)
    • Gloria Johnson (D)
    • Tharon Chandler (I)
    • Pamela Jeanine "P" Moses (I)
    • Hastina Robinson (I)

    U.S. House of Representatives District 5

    • Andy Ogles (R)
    • Maryam Abolfazli (D)
    • Yomi "Fapas" Faparusi (I)
    • Jim Larkin (I)
    • Bob Titley (I)

    Tennessee Senate District 28

    • Joey Hensley (R)
    • James Dallas (D)

    Tennessee House of Representatives District 64

    • Scott Cepicky (R)
    • Eileen H. Longstreet (D)

    Tennessee House of Representatives District 71

    • Kip Capley (R)
    • Tim Coy (D)

    Columbia City Council Ward 1

    • DaVena Hardison
    • Michael Kizawinski
    • Robert Plageman

    Columbia City Council Ward 2

    • Charles Huffman
    • Deborah Wiles

    Columbia City Council Ward 3

    • Cheryl E. Secrest

    Columbia City Council Ward 4

    • Kenny Marshall

    Columbia City Council Ward 5

    • Andy Hart
    • Brian McKelvy

    Mt. Pleasant Commission

    • Willie Webster Anderson
    • Jacqueline A. Grandberry
    • Loree Baker Knowles
    • Lonnie R. Thomason
    • Bill White

    Check back with the Herald this week to learn about the candidates by viewing candidate profiles as you head to the polls.

    J ay Powell is a general reporter for The Daily Herald. Get up-to-date news in your inbox by subscribing to The Daily Herald newsletter at www.ColumbiaDailyHerald.com .

    This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: Early voting begins for Nov. 5 Federal and State General Elections, runs through Oct. 26

