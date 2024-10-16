Early voting begins for Nov. 5 Federal and State General Elections, runs through Oct. 26

Early voting officially begins Wednesday, and here is everything to know before heading to the polls, which this year includes the race for President of the United States.

Early voting will run from Wednesday, Oct. 16-26. Anyone wishing to vote during early voting may do so at the Maury County Election Commission, 1207 Tradewinds Drive, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For information on mail in ballots, contact the election commission at (931) 375-6001 or go online to www.MauryCounty-TN.gov/227/Election-Commission .

Early voting will also be conducted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Spring Hill Public Library, 144 Kedron Parkway, from Monday, Oct. 21-26.

In addition to the Presidential race, the Nov. 5 State and Federal General Election will include multiple U.S. Senate and House, state and local races, including all five Columbia City Council seats and three seats on the Mt. Pleasant Commission.

To view a sample ballot, see https://www.maurycounty-tn.gov/DocumentCenter/View/5361/2024-Nov-Maury-Sample-Ballot.

Candidates on the Nov. 5 General Election ballot include:

U.S. President

Donald J. Trump (R)

Kamala D. Harris (D)

Jay J. Bowman (I)

Claudia De la Cruz (I)

Rachele Fruit (I)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (I)

Jill Stein (I)

U.S. Senate

Marsha Blackburn (R)

Gloria Johnson (D)

Tharon Chandler (I)

Pamela Jeanine "P" Moses (I)

Hastina Robinson (I)

U.S. House of Representatives District 5

Andy Ogles (R)

Maryam Abolfazli (D)

Yomi "Fapas" Faparusi (I)

Jim Larkin (I)

Bob Titley (I)

Tennessee Senate District 28

Joey Hensley (R)

James Dallas (D)

Tennessee House of Representatives District 64

Scott Cepicky (R)

Eileen H. Longstreet (D)

Tennessee House of Representatives District 71

Kip Capley (R)

Tim Coy (D)

Columbia City Council Ward 1

DaVena Hardison

Michael Kizawinski

Robert Plageman

Columbia City Council Ward 2

Charles Huffman

Deborah Wiles

Columbia City Council Ward 3

Cheryl E. Secrest

Columbia City Council Ward 4

Kenny Marshall

Columbia City Council Ward 5

Andy Hart

Brian McKelvy

Mt. Pleasant Commission

Willie Webster Anderson

Jacqueline A. Grandberry

Loree Baker Knowles

Lonnie R. Thomason

Bill White

