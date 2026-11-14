The Rainier school complex needs a new roof.

Ahead of a potential bond ask on the May 2027 ballot, the Rainier School District has identified a slate of improvements it’s looking to fund.

The priority list includes a new roof, upgraded heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, replacing exterior windows, installing a new fire alarm and sprinkler system and removing all portables. The district also wants to upgrade its security systems, accessibility features, restrooms and technology.

Lower on the priority list, but still identified as recommended facilities updates, are six other potential projects:

• Separating entry points for elementary, middle and high school students.

• Revitalizing the pool for community and student use, which has been closed since 2024.

• Reorganizing middle and high school class spaces as well as science classrooms.

• Enhancing athletic facilities by adding a new track, artificial sports field and lighting.

• Improving parking and drop off spaces near community spaces, such as the auditorium.

• Adding single-user restrooms.

How will the district pay for improvements?

The school district is considering asking voters to approve a general obligation bond.

The amount hasn’t been decided yet, but the district is exploring property tax asks of $1, $1.25 or $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed value. This would garner between $14.6 and $27.3 million to put toward school improvements.

The district is also eligible for around $6.1 million in state matching funds, which would become available if voters approve a bond of that amount or higher. The district will be notified if it has received the award in December.