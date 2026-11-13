St. Helens Police Chief Matt Smith is preparing to take a leave of absence to undergo cancer treatment.

Smith, who has led the department since summer 2025, said he was recently diagnosed with cancer after seeing a doctor for a minor symptom. He said he is meeting with his oncology team soon, and he will likely need surgery in addition to radiation and chemotherapy for at least six months.

“Luckily it’s a cancer that responds well to treatment,” Smith said.

He plans to take a leave of absence and transfer his responsibilities to an interim police chief while he receives treatment. Smith said he suspects he will remain on leave until June or July 2027.

“I intend to fight it,” Smith said. “I’m going to kick cancer’s ass and get back to work.”

Smith said one of his first priorities after his diagnosis was informing the city. At an upcoming meeting Nov. 18, the city council will discuss appointing Lt. Douglas Treat as interim police chief during Smith’s absence.

Should the city council decide to appoint Treat to lead the department in Smith’s stead, Treat will likely oversee the city’s police force during what is expected to be a significant period of transition following the failure of a proposed property tax levy to sustain police operations.

Smith said he intends to return to his role once he is well enough to do so.

“Once I’m cancer free or my cancer is in remission to a point where I can return to full duty, I plan to do it,” Smith said.