Columbia County voters have declined a proposed tax on visitor stays, according to early election results.

As of Thursday, Nov. 12, 73% of voters were against the tax and 27% were in favor.

If passed, the proposed tax would apply to stays of 30 days or less in hotels, motels, vacation rentals, recreational vehicle parks, campgrounds and other similar facilities in Columbia County.

In unincorporated areas of Columbia County or in cities that do not already have a transient lodging tax, the proposed tax rate would be 13% of the price of the stay. In cities that already tax temporary stays, such as St. Helens and Scappoose, the proposed tax rate would be 4%.

Editor’s note: This story was initially published Nov. 3 and has been updated with more current election results. The Spotlight will continue to update this story as more current election results become available. Election results will be certified as final by Monday, Nov. 30.