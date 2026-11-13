Glenn Rhodes is pulling ahead in Clatskanie’s mayoral race.

As of Thursday, Nov. 12, Rhodes was in the lead to be elected mayor of Clatskanie with 49.2% of the vote. Two other candidates vying for the seat, Deborah Hazen and Shaun Ripplinger, held 40.76% and 9.2% of the vote, respectively.

Rhodes is a teacher and coach at Clatskanie Middle School.

City councilor races

Five candidates ran for three Clatskanie city councilor positions. So far, Amanda Owen, Robert Emminger and Scott Hadlock are in the lead.

As of Thursday, Nov. 12, Owen has the largest share of votes at 22.6%, followed by Emminger at 22.1% and Hadlock at 20.7%.

Tyler Gentry and Russell Finney-Leggroan hold 17% and 16.2% of the vote, respectively.

Editor’s note: This story was initially published Nov. 3 and has been updated with more current election results. The Spotlight will continue to update this story as more current election results become available. Election results will be certified as final by Monday, Nov. 30.