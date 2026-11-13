Early election results show Charlie Kibben in the lead to be the next mayor of Vernonia.

As of Thursday, Nov. 12, Kibben was ahead in Vernonia’s mayoral race with 74.3% of the vote. His opponent, Susan Wagner, has 25.2% of the vote.

Kibben is a retired small business owner and 34-year U.S. Army Veteran.

Wagner is a sitting city councilor with nearly eight years of experience governing the city. She previously served on the city planning commission and budget committee as well as the Vernonia school board.

City councilor races

Vernonia voters saw four names on the ballot running for two open city councilor seats. So far, Gary Brown and Joseph Dombek are in the lead.

As of Thursday, Nov. 12, Brown had the largest share of the vote at 46.1%. Dombek followed with 35.8% of the vote.

Richard Traver and David Sterner held 11.1% and 5.8% of the vote, respectively.

Sterner died Sept. 24, but his name remained on the ballot. If he is elected, the seat will be declared vacant and the Vernonia City Council will appoint someone else to serve the term.

Editor’s note: This story was initially published Nov. 3 and has been updated with more current election results. The Spotlight will continue to update this story as more current election results become available. Election results will be certified as final by Monday, Nov. 30.