Columbia City voters appeared to reject a property tax levy to support the Columbia City Police Department, according to early election results.

As of Thursday, Nov. 12, 61.6% of voters were against the property tax levy and 38.4% were in favor.

The proposed levy would tax property owners at a rate of $1.95 per $1,000 of assessed value and more than double the rate of the 90-cent levy property owners currently pay to support the department.

The city has said the current levy amount — which was passed by voters in 2021 and expires this year — is insufficient to fund police operations, and it will have to reduce police or other city services if it does not pass.

Columbia City City Council results

Columbia City’s city council races went uncontested in the Nov. 3 election, with the incumbent mayor running for reelection and two candidates in the race for two open city councilor positions.

Columbia City Mayor Alexander Reed ran unopposed for reelection. Election results showed Reed’s reelection bid was successful.

Logan Mackenzie Gilbert-Renner and Mike Rasczewski ran for two open city councilor positions. Initial results showed both candidates securing seats on the city council.

Editor’s note: This story was initially published Nov. 3 and has been updated with more current election results. The Spotlight will continue to update this story as more current election results become available. Election results will be certified as final by Monday, Nov. 30.