Early election results show a proposed levy to support the Clatskanie Parks and Recreation District failing.

As of Thursday, Nov. 12, 61.3% of voters were against property tax levy and 38.7% were in favor.

If it passes, the levy would last five years and tax property owners at a rate of 10 cents per $1,000 assessed property value. For a home assessed at $400,000, property owners would pay an additional $40 per year.

Funds raised from the levy will be used to help pay for maintenance and park staff, including at the Clatskanie Swimming Pool.

Editor’s note: This story was initially published Nov. 3 and has been updated with more current election results. The Spotlight will continue to update this story as more current election results become available. Election results will be certified as final by Monday, Nov. 30.