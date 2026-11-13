Early election results saw candidates pull ahead in special district and countywide races.

Here’s who is leading as of Thursday, Nov. 12:

Columbia County sheriff, clerk, treasurer

Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley, Clerk Debbie Klug and Treasurer Mary Ann Guess each ran unopposed for reelection to their seats.

Early election results showed each candidates’ reelection bid was successful.

Columbia River People’s Utility District

Three positions on Columbia River People’s Utility District board were on the ballot. Only one race was contested, and Neal Sheppeard is in the lead.

As of Thursday, Nov. 12, Sheppeard was in the lead to represent Subdivision 5 with 69.6% of the vote. His opponent, Donald Clark, held 28.8% of the vote.

Subdivision 5 covers Columbia City, Deer Island, Prescott and Rainier.

Andy Krieck ran unopposed to replace Debbie Reed in representing Subdivision 1, covering the south Scappoose area.

Craig J. Melton ran unopposed for reelection to his seat representing Subdivision 2, which covers north Scappoose and Warren.

Krieck and Melton’s reelection bids appeared to be successful in early election results.

Columbia Soil & Water Conservation District

Four positions on the Columbia Soil & Water Conservation District were on the ballot. Only the race for Zone 1 — representing the northwest portion of the district in the Clatskanie area — was contested, and Paul Gibbons is leading the race in early results.

As of Thursday, Nov. 12, Gibbons was in the lead for Zone 1 with 60.8% of the vote. His opponent, Rachell Meyers, held 38.2% of the vote.

Gibbons ran for reelection to the position, having first been elected in 2024. He is a veterinarian and owns a farm in Clatskanie.

Rachell Meyers is the executive director of the Scappoose Bay Watershed Council, where she oversees the organization’s conservation efforts and the native plant nursery.

Jason C. Busch ran for reelection unopposed for Zone 2, representing the southwest portion of the district, which covers Vernonia, Birkenfeld and Mist.

Alfred Alex Devin ran for reelection unopposed for Zone 3, representing the northeast portion of the district covering the Rainier area.

Brenda Vassau ran unopposed for at-large Position 2, which is elected by all voters within the Columbia SWCD service area. The position is currently held by Michael Calhoun, who did not run for reelection.

Busch, Devin and Vassau appeared to have mounted successful bids in early election results.

Clatskanie People’s Utility District

Two positions on the Clatskanie People’s Utility District were on the ballot, each with the incumbent candidate running for reelection unopposed.

Don Hooper ran for reelection to represent Subdivision 4, covering the areas north and south of Delena as well as the Alston area.

Jeannie Mustola ran for reelection to represent Subdivision 3, covering Quincy, Mayger, Clatskanie Heights, Swedetown and south Clatskanie.

Both candidates’ reelection bids appeared to be successful in early election results.

McNulty Water People’s Utility District

Two positions on the McNulty Water People’s Utility District Board of Directors were up for election.

Richard Anyan ran unopposed for reelection to his Subdivision 2 seat representing the eastern portion of the district north of Millard Road to south of Hankey Road. Anyan’s reelection bid appeared to be successful in early results.

Subdivision 1, representing the eastern portion of the district south of Millard Road was also on the ballot, but there were no candidates running for the seat and no incumbent.

Editor’s note: This story was initially published Nov. 3 and has been updated with more current election results. The Spotlight will continue to update this story as more current election results become available. Election results will be certified as final by Monday, Nov. 30.