Rainier will soon see its first new mayor in more than two decades, and so far, Garye Twichell is ahead in the race.

As of Thursday, Nov. 12, Twichell was ahead in the Rainier mayoral race with 46.9% of the vote. Two other candidates vying for the seat, Michael Kreger and Vanessa Meza, held 28.9% and 21.2% of the vote, respectively.

“We’re honored and humbled and just amazed that we have so much support in the community for us,” Twichell said after initial election results were released Nov. 3. “I want to thank the people of Rainier for putting their trust in me.”

Twichell works for Smurfit Westrock and owns Columbia River Hazmat. He emphasized infrastructure and city services as key focus areas for city government.

Longtime Mayor Jerry Cole is vacating the seat to serve on the Columbia County Board of Commissioners, and Kreger, Meza and Twichell ran to lead Rainier in his place.

“No matter who won tonight, this was going to be a huge change for Rainier,” Twichell said.

Meza said on election night that she is still optimistic to see how the final results turn out but that she plans to remain involved in Rainier.

“I will jump in wherever I can within the community,” she said.

Kreger could not be reached for comment.

Controversy on the campaign trail

Less than two weeks ahead of Election Day, Kreger resigned from his position as Rainier City Council President following allegations of stolen valor. Meza said she plans to apply for the city council seat left vacant by Kreger’s resignation.

Around the same time, an unsigned letter written by someone claiming to be Twichell’s former spouse accused the candidate of domestic violence. Twichell said the allegations are false.

Rainier city councilor races

In the only contested city councilor race on Rainier ballots, Al Guist is in the lead.

As of Thursday, Nov. 12, Guist was ahead in the Position 4 councilor race with 43.8% of the vote. Two other candidates vying for the seat, incumbent Councilor Charleen Ratkie and newcomer Susan Hulsopple, held 28.6% and 25.5% of the vote, respectively.

Three other city councilor positions were on the ballot, but were uncontested races with incumbents running for reelection: Scott Cooper for Position 1, Jeremy Howell for Position 3 and Robert duPlessis for Position 5.

Editor’s note: This story was initially published Nov. 3 and has been updated with more current election results. The Spotlight will continue to update this story as more current election results become available. Election results will be certified as final by Monday, Nov. 30.