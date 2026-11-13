St. Helens voters appear to be rejecting a measure that would raise property taxes to fund the city police department, according to early election results.

As of Thursday, Nov. 12, 73.7% of voters were against the property tax levy and 26.3% were in favor.

The levy was proposed to sustain St. Helens Police Department operations. Without it, the city said it would be unable to provide police services at the current level, which may result in cuts to officers and jeopardize the department’s ability to provide 24/7 patrols.

St. Helens Mayor Jennifer Massey, who was losing her reelection bid in initial results, said St. Helens residents should expect a reduction in services.

“If the funds are not there, they’re not there,” Massey said in a Nov. 3 interview. “The citizens have chosen the level of service that they want.”

Beginning in the 2027-28 tax year, the five-year levy would have cost property owners $1.46 per $1,000 of assessed property value. For a home with an assessed value of $300,000, this works out to an additional $438 in property taxes annually.

Editor’s note: This story was initially published Nov. 3 and has been updated with more current election results. The Spotlight will continue to update this story as more current election results become available. Election results will be certified as final by Monday, Nov. 30.