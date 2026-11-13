Steve Toschi is leading the race for St. Helens mayor according to early election results.

As of Thursday, Nov. 12, Toschi was ahead in St. Helens’ mayoral race with 62.6% of the vote. His opponent, incumbent St. Helens Mayor Jennifer Massey, had 35.3% of the vote.

Reached after initial results were released Nov. 3, Toschi said he spent the evening at a watch party with those who supported his campaign, and he is “elated” to see the results.

“I’m very buoyant in my enthusiasm of what we can accomplish as a city,” Toschi said.

He said he didn’t want to call the race prematurely but that he appreciates those who voted for him.

“I want to thank the voters of the city of St. Helens for the opportunity to serve as your mayor,” he said. “It’s a big responsibility and one that I take seriously.”

Moving forward, he plans to advocate for slow growth that preserves St. Helens’ “small town way of life.”

“I feel like we can make our city into something that it can be without turning it into something that it’s not,” he said.

Massey said she will continue helping where she is needed.

“I’m going to do everything possible to have a good, smooth transition to make sure the city can continue moving forward,” Massey said. “I’m proud of the work that I’ve done.”

She emphasized her appreciation for the people who have supported her as mayor.

“I have enjoyed it,” she said. “I’ve learned a lot and built relationships. I put my heart and soul into it, and spent copious amounts of hours trying to make this city better, and I just appreciated that opportunity.

This is the second time Massey and Toschi have faced off at the polls. The two candidates both ran in the three-way mayoral race in 2024 in which Massey prevailed against Toschi and then-incumbent Mayor Rick Scholl.

The St. Helens Police Department became a central issue on the campaign trail, and the candidates took opposing positions on the proposed police operations levy.

Toschi, a retired lawyer, was staunchly opposed to the measure and advocated for a reduction in police funding as St. Helens grapples with budget shortages. Massey was in favor of the levy, donating $7,000 from her campaign to support a political action committee promoting it and echoing warnings from SHPD Chief Matt Smith of a looming reduction in police services without the levy — including the cessation of 24/7 police coverage, a central issue in Massey’s first campaign.

Massey said she believes the proposed St. Helens police operations levy, which was failing at the polls in early election results, was detrimental to her campaign.

“I felt like morally it was my responsibility to give the citizens information to make an informed decision,” she said. “I can go to bed at night, and I have done everything I can to educate people.”

St. Helens city councilor races

In addition to the mayoral contest, St. Helens voters chose between five candidates to fill two seats on the city council. So far, Sarah Stephenson and Jeremy Evans are leading the races.

Initial results showed Stephenson in the lead with 25.7% of the vote. Evans had the second-most votes with 21.7%.

Stephenson is the owner of Humane Resources, a human resources consulting firm and was previously elected as the Democratic precinct committeeperson for the 21st District of Columbia County representing St. Helens. She said affordability and a lack of family-wage jobs are the biggest issues St. Helens residents are contending with.

Evans is an actuary with experience serving on the St. Helens Budget Committee. He identified fiscal sustainability as the most important issue facing St. Helens.

Behind Stephenson and Evans was incumbent Councilor Mark Gundersen with 20.3% of the vote, Nicholas Hellmich with 18.3% and Daniel Grant with 13.1%.

Editor’s note: This story was initially published Nov. 3 and has been updated with more current election results. The Spotlight will continue to update this story as more current election results become available. Election results will be certified as final by Monday, Nov. 30.