Initial election results in Columbia County’s November 2026 election are here.

From council races in every city in Columbia County as well as a handful of tax measures, voters weighed in on candidates and issues that will shape local government in the coming years.

So far, ballot returns show about a 62.7% countywide voter turnout, with 27,292 ballots cast out of 42,159 registered voters. Not all ballots have been tabulated, as Oregon law allows for ballots postmarked on Election Day to be counted if received within the following week. Election results will be certified as final by Monday, Nov. 30.

Here’s the latest on local election results as of Nov. 12:

Columbia County transient lodging tax

Columbia County voters reject transient lodging tax in early election results

• A proposed countywide transient lodging tax is failing at the polls with 73% of voters against the tax and 27% were in favor.

• All Columbia County voters were able to vote on the measure, which would apply a tax to stays of 30 days or less in hotels, motels, vacation rentals, recreational vehicle parks, campgrounds and other similar facilities.

More coverage:

• Columbia County to vote on transient lodging tax in Nov. 3 election

St. Helens mayor and councilors

Toschi ahead for St. Helens mayor; Stephenson, Evans lead in councilor races

• Steve Toschi is ahead of incumbent St. Helens Mayor Jennifer Massey with 62.6% of the vote.

• Voters supported Sarah Stephenson and Jeremy Evans at the polls to serve as city councilors. Stephenson and Evans led the race out of a pool of five candidates, earning 25.7% and 21.7% of the vote, respectively.

More coverage:

• Q&A: St. Helens mayoral candidates on police levy, data centers

• Q&A: St. Helens city councilor candidates on spending, transparency

• Toschi campaign delays finance reports until days before St. Helens mayor election; Massey leads in donations

St. Helens police operations levy

St. Helens police levy failing in early election results

• Voters denied a property tax levy to support St. Helens Police Department operations, with 73.8% of voters against the levy and 26.3% in favor.

• Without the levy, the city says it will be unable to continue to provide police services at the current level, which may result in force reductions and jeopardize the department’s ability to provide 24/7 patrols.

More coverage:

• Q&A: St. Helens police chief on proposed levy, reduction in force if it fails

Rainier mayor and city councilors

Twichell for Rainier mayor, Guist lead for contested councilor seat in early election results

• Rainier will soon see its first new mayor in more than two decades, and so far, Garye Twichell is ahead in the three-way race with 46.9% of the vote.

• Of the four city councilor seats on the ballot, only one race was contested, and Al Guist is in the lead with 43.8% of the vote — pulling ahead of incumbent Councilor Charleen Ratkie.

More coverage:

• Q&A: Candidates for Rainier City Council on spending, communication

• Rainier city councilor, mayor candidate accused of stolen valor resigns

• Kreger to remain in Rainier mayoral race despite stolen valor accusations

• Rainier mayoral candidate Garye Twichell denies abuse allegations

Scappoose mayor and city councilors

Scappoose reelects mayor, 3 councilors

• Scappoose voters reelected Mayor Joe Backus and Councilors Kim Holmes, John E. Riutta and Jeannet Santiago. All four candidates ran for reelection unopposed.

Clatskanie mayor and city councilors

Rhodes leading in 3-way race for Clatskanie mayor

• Glenn Rhodes is pulling ahead in Clatskanie’s mayoral race with 49.2% of the vote.

• Five candidates ran for three Clatskanie city councilor positions. So far, Amanda Owen, Robert Emminger and Scott Hadlock are in the lead with 22.6%, 22.1% and 20.7% of the vote, respectively.

More coverage:

• Q&A: Clatskanie City Council candidates in their words before Nov. 3 election

Clatskanie Parks and Recreation District levy

Clatskanie voters reject parks levy in early results

• Voters declined a levy that would support the operations of the Clatskanie Parks and Recreation District. So far, 61.3% of voters were against property tax levy and 38.7% were in favor.

More coverage:

• Clatskanie parks seek 10-cent levy on November ballot

Vernonia mayor and city councilors

Kibben leads in Vernonia mayor race; Brown, Dombek ahead for councilor seats

• Vernonia voters supported Charlie Kibben to be the city’s next mayor, with 74.3% choosing Kibben in the contest.

• For two open city councilor seats, Gary Brown and Joseph Dombek lead with 46.1% and 35.8% of the vote, respectively.

More coverage:

• Q&A: Candidates for Vernonia City Council on local economy, more

• Vernonia City Council candidate David Sterner dies, will remain on ballot

Columbia City

Columbia City voters fail police levy; elect mayor, 2 councilors in early results

• A proposed property tax levy to support the Columbia City Police Department is failing, with 61.6% of voters against it.

• The city has said the current levy amount — which was passed by voters in 2021 and expires this year — is insufficient to fund police operations, and it will have to reduce police or other city services if it does not pass.

• Columbia city voters reelected Mayor Alexander Reed, who ran unopposed. Additionally, there were two open city councilor seats on the ballot and two candidates running: Logan Mackenzie Gilbert-Renner and Mike Rasczewski.

More coverage:

• Columbia City voters will see police operations levy on November ballot

Countywide races, special districts

Election results for Columbia County special districts, countywide races

• Voters in Columbia County also weighed in on races for the Columbia River, McNulty Water and Clatskanie people’s utility districts board of directors, as well as the Columbia Soil & Water Conservation District and multiple countywide elected positions. Most of those races were uncontested and many candidates were incumbents running for reelection.

• Contested race results:

• Neal Sheppeard leads against Donald Clark for a seat on the Columbia River People’s Utility District board with 69.6% of the vote.

• Paul Gibbons is ahead of Rachell Meyers in a race to serve on the board of the Columbia Soil & Water Conservation District with 60.8% of the vote.

Editor’s note: This story was originally published Nov. 5 and has been updated with more current election results.