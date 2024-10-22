2 occupants of St. Helens apartment hospitalized following early morning fire

Two injured occupants were taken to area hospitals following a quadplex apartment fire early morning Monday, Oct. 21.

Columbia River Fire & Rescue responded to the second-floor fire in the 2600 block of Gable Road at 8:45 a.m.

“CRF&R crews from the St. Helens and Fairgrounds stations quickly extinguished the fire and kept the majority of the fire damage to the one apartment involved,” the fire district said in a news release.

Volunteer firefighters from Rainier and St. Helens assisted in battling the fire. Scappoose Fire helped by providing a ladder truck and ambulance for fire suppression and to transport one of the victims.

“CRF&R would like to thank the bystanders who stopped and rendered aid to the fire victims prior to our arrival,” Columbia River Fire & Rescue said."

A fire investigator was on the scene of the fire and the two occupants were assessed for injuries.