Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Columbia County Spotlight

    2 occupants of St. Helens apartment hospitalized following early morning fire

    By Scott Keith,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25wLNa_0wHaVeDH00

    Two injured occupants were taken to area hospitals following a quadplex apartment fire early morning Monday, Oct. 21.

    Columbia River Fire & Rescue responded to the second-floor fire in the 2600 block of Gable Road at 8:45 a.m.

    “CRF&R crews from the St. Helens and Fairgrounds stations quickly extinguished the fire and kept the majority of the fire damage to the one apartment involved,” the fire district said in a news release.

    Volunteer firefighters from Rainier and St. Helens assisted in battling the fire. Scappoose Fire helped by providing a ladder truck and ambulance for fire suppression and to transport one of the victims.

    “CRF&R would like to thank the bystanders who stopped and rendered aid to the fire victims prior to our arrival,” Columbia River Fire & Rescue said."

    A fire investigator was on the scene of the fire and the two occupants were assessed for injuries.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Mourners spot baby girl's hand moving inside coffin at her funeral - and rush her to hospital
    The Mirror US3 days ago
    ‘American Idol’ Singer Arrested on Horrific Charges
    American Songwriter1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida29 days ago
    Camper’s death was initially thought to be a bear attack. It was actually a brutal homicide
    The Independent7 days ago
    The Martin Family Disappearance in Columbia River Gorge Oregon
    citytowner.com5 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Oregon McDonald's linked to E.coli outbreak
    Columbia County Spotlight20 hours ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today28 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza13 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    RURAL REFLECTIONS: Morning sky
    Columbia County Spotlight14 days ago
    Carnival Responds to Complaints Over Price that Has Quadrupled
    J. Souza9 days ago
    Longtime family restaurant chain abruptly shuts down all Oregon locations leaving future in doubt
    Golden Gate Media1 day ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Hidden Sunstone Fields Of The High Desert
    touristsecrets.com8 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Two weeks of trekking: how this solo hiker broke records on Pacific Crest Trail
    Columbia County Spotlight15 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group10 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA2 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz21 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy