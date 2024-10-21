Westside football wrap: Banks stays undefeated, Hillsboro gets key win, Tualatin suffers second defeat

Below are the scores and highlights from last week's Washington and Columbia County high school football action.

Cole Hachmeister returned an interception for a score to give Tualatin a late third quarter lead over Lakeridge, but two Noah Tishendorf fourth quarter touchdown runs amounted to a 33-22 Pacer victory over the Timberwolves…Westview’s Jayce Strand returned a kickoff for a touchdown and Xander Kekaualua and Heath Thompson combined to rush for 201 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Wildcats over Beaverton 28-6…Sherwood defeated McMinnville 62-34 thanks in part to Andrew Waletich who carried six times for 116 yards, along with Wilson Medina who had 234 yards and four touchdowns rushing on just six carries…Glencoe continued its rushing assault on its competition, totaling 319 yards in a 43-7 win over Aloha. The Crimson Tide’s Daniel Heninger had 128 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, while teammate Logan Nelson carried eight times for 109 yards and a score…Max Nowlin went 20-for-31 for 302 yards and three scores in Scappoose’s 46-27 win over Tillamook. Elijah Greenan-Biggs scored twice for the Indians, while Brayden Miller returned an interception 71 yards for a score. Quinton Olson led Scappoose with 12 tackles…Valley Catholic’s Alex Adams threw a touchdown pass with 47 seconds remaining to push the Valiants to a 34-28 win over North Marion. Valley’s Marcos Mueller had a kickoff return and a rushing touchdown in the game…Hillsboro’s Sorne Olson scored on a 56 yard pass reception and returned a fumble 62 yards for a score in the Spartans’ 28-13 win over Forest Grove. Vikings quarterback Nolan Hudgins completed 33 of his 43 pass attempts for 315 yards and a score, and Jacob Burke caught 10 balls for 120 yards for the Vikes. Hilhi’s Preston Palmer caught nine passes for 120 yards and a touchdown…Banks had little trouble with Yamhill-Carlton, defeating the visiting Tigers 43-18. Banks quarterback Lane Gilbert threw for 104 yards and rushed for 137 with two total touchdowns, while Jarrett Martin compiled 124 yards and three scores rushing and receiving. Henry White led the Braves with eight tackles, two-for-a-loss…Hussein Kamel led Century with 11 tackles, three for-a-loss, while teammates Xzavier Garcia and Damian Elizarraras combined for 18 tackles, five of which were for-a-loss in the Jaguars’ 28-21 win over McNary…Marcus Hahm threw for four scores, freshman Luke Bergmann caught three touchdowns, and running back Owen Scholes rushed for 157 yards and a score in Sunset’s 49-6 win over Southridge.

Scores

Mountainside 58, Jesuit 35

Sunset 49, Southridge 6

Westview 28, Beaverton 6

Newberg 37, Liberty 6

Sherwood 62, McMinnville 34

Lakeridge 33, Tualatin 22

Tigard 35, Oregon City 19

Century 28, McNary 21

Hillsboro 28, Forest Grove 13

Glencoe 43, Aloha 7

Scappoose 46, Tillamook 27

Milwaukie/Milwaukie Acad. of Arts 44, St. Helens 7

Valley Catholic 34, North Marion 28

Banks 43, Yamhill-Carlton 18

Gaston 22, Nestucca 14