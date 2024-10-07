Supporting the arts: Columbia County organizations receive boost from state grants

Two state grant programs bolstered more than 300 nonprofit arts organizations in Oregon — two of which are based in Columbia County.

In the 2022-23 fiscal year, Oregon’s arts and culture sector contributed about $829 million to the state economy, according to a national study conducted by Americans for the Arts . Nearly nine million people attended related events, spending about $39 each excluding admission costs. About 10% of audiences were visitors to the area.

“This is the most comprehensive data we've ever had on how vital arts and culture are to Oregon's statewide economic prosperity," Brian Rogers, Oregon Arts Commission executive director, said in a press release. “(The study) is evidence that the nonprofit arts and culture sector is a significant industry in the State of Oregon. It sends a strong signal that when we support the arts, we not only enhance our quality of life, but we also invest in the State of Oregon's economic well-being and visibility."

As such, the state is doing its part in supporting local arts programs, awarding nearly $1.7 million in grants to a combined 318 arts organizations between its Small Operating Grants and Operating Support programs.

Small Operating Grants are directed at nonprofit arts organizations with an annual budget of less than $150,000.

The commission awarded grants to 135 organizations across the state. Each group will receive $2,355, including organizations in Columbia County:

C. C. Stern Type Foundry, a Clatskanie nonprofit that offers public access to the largest collection of typecasting equipment, tools and technical manuals in the Pacific Northwest.Columbia Chorale of Oregon, a community-driven organization in St. Helens dedicated to creating and performing music that brings people together.

“This grant program was developed to increase the Arts Commission's support of Oregon's small but mighty arts providers," Oregon Arts Commission Chair Subashini Ganesan-Forbes said in a release. “These organizations frequently represent the only arts presenter for remote and under-resourced regions of the state."