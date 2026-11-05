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Columbia County
Jackson Dean to close Fall Concert Series
6 days ago
Country music star Jackson Dean will close the 2026 Fall Concert Series at Evans Towne Center Park (7016 Evans Town Center Blvd) on Friday, November 6, 2026. Gates open at 6:00 PM, and guests are encouraged to bring blankets and enjoy the final show of the season. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Columbia County Parks, Recreation and Events
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