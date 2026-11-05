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Evans

Parking and lawn closures at Evans Towne Center Park

6 days ago
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Parts of Evans Towne Center Park will close for the Jackson Dean concert and Walk for Water events. The Stage Lot and Dog Park Lot close on Thursday, Nov. 5 at 10:00 PM and will stay closed until regular opening hours on Sunday, Nov. 8. The Main Stage Lawn will close on Friday, Nov. 6 at 2:00 PM for concert setup and sound checks, so plan extra time to find open parking nearby.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Columbia County, GA - Government

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