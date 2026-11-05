Parking and lawn closures at Evans Towne Center Park

Parts of Evans Towne Center Park will close for the Jackson Dean concert and Walk for Water events. The Stage Lot and Dog Park Lot close on Thursday, Nov. 5 at 10:00 PM and will stay closed until regular opening hours on Sunday, Nov. 8. The Main Stage Lawn will close on Friday, Nov. 6 at 2:00 PM for concert setup and sound checks, so plan extra time to find open parking nearby.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Columbia County, GA - Government