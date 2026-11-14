Columbia City has a few solid part-time retail roles right now, great if you want steady hours without a full-time load.

Here are the standout customer service and retail openings this week:

Employer: ALDI USA

ALDI USA Location: Columbia City, IN

Type: Part-time (under 30 hrs/week)

Pay: $18.50/hour starting, with scheduled increases up to $20.50/hour by Year 5

Work as a cashier, stocker, or both—help customers at checkout and keep shelves full and organized. This role is ideal if you like a fast pace, don’t mind physical work (lifting up to 45 lbs, early shifts for stocking), and want strong hourly pay plus 401(k) and other benefits even as a part-timer.

Alternate listing with the same role/details: ALDI Part-Time Store Cashier/Stocker (Indeed)

Employer: Five Below

Location: Columbia City, IN

Type: Part-time, hourly

Pay: Starts at $11.50/hour

Lead the crew on the sales floor, help with opening/closing, train associates, and make sure customers get quick, friendly service. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of management experience, like a fun, high-energy store, and can work a flexible schedule with evenings and weekends.

If one of these looks right for you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.