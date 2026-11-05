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🏭 Columbia City Manufacturing: Multiple Solid Openings Hiring Now
Columbia City’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in medical and defense work. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these full-time roles are worth a look.
CNC Production Operator – Mills, 1st Shift
- Employer: Qualitex
- Location: Columbia City, IN (in person)
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Pay: $18.00 – $25.00/hour
- Industry: Medical device parts manufacturing
Run and load/unload CNC mills, inspect parts at the machine, and work with the quality team to keep production on track. Entry-level friendly with room to grow into setup, machining, and programming, plus solid benefits like 401(k) with match, health, dental, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.
Polisher / Metal Finisher – 1st Shift
- Employer: DOT America
- Location: Columbia City, IN (in person)
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Pay: $18.00 – $20.00/hour
- Industry: Medical implants and devices
Hands-on role polishing and finishing medical implants using multiple machines and measuring tools (micrometers, calipers, optical comparator). Great fit if you have 2+ years polishing experience, like detailed work, and want 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and more.
1st Shift Quality Inspector
- Employer: DOT America
- Location: Columbia City, IN (in person)
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 7:00 am – 3:30 pm)
- Pay: $16.00 – $20.00/hour
- Industry: Medical device coatings
Inspect parts and processes from incoming to final, use gauges and measuring tools, and help document quality reports and certifications. Good match if you have 2+ years in a quality role, are comfortable with blueprints and data, and want strong benefits including health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and PTO.
1st Shift Cobot/Robot Operator
- Employer: QuikCut Inc.
- Location: Columbia City, IN
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Pay: Not listed
- Industry: Robotic welding / fabrication
Operate and monitor robotic and cobot welding systems, load/unload parts, tweak basic programs, and inspect weld quality. Ideal if you have experience with robotic welding (FANUC/ABB/Yaskawa), can read blueprints and weld symbols, and like fast-paced, hands-on work.
Pack Cell Operator
- Employer: Ultra Maritime
- Location: Columbia City, IN (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Industry: Naval defense manufacturing
Physically active role packing and moving buoys and crates, banding pallets, pulling test samples, and handling materials with powered industrial vehicles. Comes with a clean, climate-controlled shop, up to 140 hours PTO in year one, 8 paid holidays + 3 floaters, 401(k) with match, tuition help, HSA contributions, and a big menu of insurance options.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, training, and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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