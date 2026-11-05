🏭 Columbia City Manufacturing: Multiple Solid Openings Hiring Now

Columbia City’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in medical and defense work. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these full-time roles are worth a look.

Employer: Qualitex

Qualitex Location: Columbia City, IN (in person)

Columbia City, IN (in person) Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: $18.00 – $25.00/hour

Industry: Medical device parts manufacturing

Run and load/unload CNC mills, inspect parts at the machine, and work with the quality team to keep production on track. Entry-level friendly with room to grow into setup, machining, and programming, plus solid benefits like 401(k) with match, health, dental, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: DOT America

Location: Columbia City, IN (in person)

Columbia City, IN (in person) Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: $18.00 – $20.00/hour

Industry: Medical implants and devices

Hands-on role polishing and finishing medical implants using multiple machines and measuring tools (micrometers, calipers, optical comparator). Great fit if you have 2+ years polishing experience, like detailed work, and want 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and more.

Employer: DOT America

Location: Columbia City, IN (in person)

Columbia City, IN (in person) Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 7:00 am – 3:30 pm)

Pay: $16.00 – $20.00/hour

Industry: Medical device coatings

Inspect parts and processes from incoming to final, use gauges and measuring tools, and help document quality reports and certifications. Good match if you have 2+ years in a quality role, are comfortable with blueprints and data, and want strong benefits including health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and PTO.

Employer: QuikCut Inc.

Location: Columbia City, IN

Columbia City, IN Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Industry: Robotic welding / fabrication

Operate and monitor robotic and cobot welding systems, load/unload parts, tweak basic programs, and inspect weld quality. Ideal if you have experience with robotic welding (FANUC/ABB/Yaskawa), can read blueprints and weld symbols, and like fast-paced, hands-on work.

Employer: Ultra Maritime

Location: Columbia City, IN (in person)

Columbia City, IN (in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Industry: Naval defense manufacturing

Physically active role packing and moving buoys and crates, banding pallets, pulling test samples, and handling materials with powered industrial vehicles. Comes with a clean, climate-controlled shop, up to 140 hours PTO in year one, 8 paid holidays + 3 floaters, 401(k) with match, tuition help, HSA contributions, and a big menu of insurance options.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, training, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.