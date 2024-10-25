Nominations, donations sought for Quincy PD holiday charity

QUINCY — Quincy Police Department officers are looking for both nominations and donations for their annual Thanksgiving and Christmas charitable projects.

Quincy Detective Jazzlynn Silva, who’s in charge of the Cops Kids Christmas and Thanksgiving, said officers want to expand the program for 2024.

“We always help out at least seven (families) but our goal is to help 10 this year,” she said.

The program is sponsored through the Quincy Police Officers Association.

“We help the same families for both holidays,” Silva said, providing Thanksgiving dinner and taking one child from each family Christmas shopping.

The Thanksgiving dinner typically includes turkey, ham and all the trimmings, including a pan to cook the main course. Silva said the officers sponsored seven families in 2023 and spent about $600 for Thanksgiving. Local Quincy businesses provide the food, she said, and give the officers the best price they can.

The officers also sponsor a raffle, with prizes going online — and more importantly, tickets going on sale — Nov. 1. The winners will be drawn Dec. 13. The winners are announced live on QPD social media.

Raffle donations will be accepted through Oct. 31.

A wish list is dropped off with Thanksgiving dinner for families to fill out with basic information. Children also get a wish list, asking them to choose one thing they want, one thing they need and one thing they will read.

Silva said officers discovered that children often bought necessities like laundry detergent and milk when they went shopping. With that in mind, each family also receives a basket filled with necessities – like laundry detergent.

People can make nominations by contacting Silva at 509-797-3555. Families must live in Quincy to be eligible.

Officers are accepting donations of money, new and unwrapped toys and clothes. Toy, clothing and monetary donations can be dropped off at the QPD, 223 First Ave. SW. Monetary donations also may be mailed to Box 994, Quincy, WA 98848, Attn: Detective Silva. Checks should be made out to the Quincy Police Officers Association, and donations can be tax deductible.