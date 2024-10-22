Othello, Moses Lake men arrested on drug, weapons charges

OTHELLO — Two men were booked on drug and weapons charges following a traffic stop.

Dennis Riojas, 57, Othello, was booked on suspicion of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and first-degree unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, according to a media release from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. Slade Hardesty Forester, 31, Moses Lake, was booked on suspicion of possession of a stolen firearm and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Adams County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop Riojas’ vehicle, the release said, but at first, he refused to stop. Deputies thought he might have tried to discard a handgun, it said.

Deputies found the gun during the investigation and applied for a search warrant for Riojas’ car and residence. Deputies received assistance from the Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team, the release said, and the Othello Police Department since the residence was within the Othello city limits.

The search of the vehicle uncovered about 3 pounds of methamphetamine and $2,000 in cash. A second firearm and ammunition were discovered during the search of the residence, along with about 1,500 suspected fentanyl pills and about 108 grams of suspected fentanyl powder.

“This successful operation showcases outstanding teamwork and coordination between multiple agencies,” Adams County Sheriff Dale Wagner wrote in the release.