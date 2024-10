Dry clothes safely, fire marshal says

OLYMPIA — It’s important to use clothes dryers safely, the Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office reminded Washingtonians in an announcement Tuesday.

Many household appliances are essential for keeping our homes clean and functional, the fire marshal’s office wrote. Clothes dryers pose a significant risk of fire due to high electrical usage and heat. The United States Fire Association reports that 31% of clothes dryer fires start from improper cleaning. Last year in Washington State, there were 47 fires and almost $3 million in total loss from fires involving clothing dryers.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office offers the following tips for reducing the risks of fires associated with clothes dryers:

• Plug appliances directly into wall outlets.

• Have installation and maintenance done by a qualified professional.

• Do not use a dryer without a lint filter.

• Clean the lint filter before every use.

• Clean behind the dryer on a regular basis to eliminate lint build up on the back of the dryer.

• Make sure the hose for the venting system does not become damaged or crushed.

• Do not overload the dryer with too many clothes.

• Follow manufacturer’s instructions for operation and maintenance.

• Keep the area around your dryer clear from flammables.

• Clothes that have been soiled with flammable solvents such as gasoline should not be put in the dryer.

For more information, contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 360-596-3929.