    • Columbia Basin Herald

    Regional college sports schedule for Oct. 18-24

    By HERALD SPORTS STAFF,

    2 days ago
    MOSES LAKE – Check out this week’s college sports schedule, complete with cross country, football, golf, soccer, tennis and volleyball events for Big Bend, Central Washington Eastern Washington, Gonzaga and Washington State.

    Friday, Oct. 18

    Big Bend volleyball vs Spokane – 6 p.m.

    Gonzaga men’s tennis at ITA Regionals – all day in Seattle.

    Gonzaga women’s cross country at Arturo Barrios Invitational – 7:15 a.m. in College Station, Texas.

    Gonzaga men’s soccer at Oregon State – 7 p.m.

    WSU swimming at Colorado State – 3 p.m.

    Saturday, Oct. 19

    CWU women’s soccer vs Northwest Nazarene – 2 p.m.

    CWU football at Texas A&M Kingsville – 5 p.m.

    CWU volleyball vs Western Washington – 7 p.m.

    EWU, Gonzaga, WSU cross country at LC State Invitational – 9:45 a.m.

    EWU volleyball vs Weber State – 11 a.m.

    EWU football vs UC Davis – 4 p.m.

    Gonzaga men’s tennis at ITA Regionals – all day in Seattle.

    Gonzaga men’s rowing at Head of the Spokane – all day.

    Gonzaga volleyball vs Oregon State – noon.

    Gonzaga women’s soccer vs WSU – 6 p.m.

    WSU swimming at Denver – 10 a.m.

    WSU volleyball at San Diego – noon.

    WSU football vs Hawaii – 12:30 p.m.

    Sunday, Oct. 20

    EWU women’s soccer vs Weber State – 1 p.m.

    Gonzaga men’s tennis at ITA Regionals – all day in Seattle.

    WSU women’s golf at Clash at Boulder Creek – all day in Boulder City, Nevada.

    Monday, Oct. 21

    Gonzaga men’s tennis at ITA Regionals – all day in Seattle.

    Gonzaga women’s golf at Rainbow Wahine Invitational – all day in Kapolei, Hawaii.

    WSU women’s golf at Clash at Boulder Creek – all day in Boulder City, Nevada.

    Tuesday, Oct. 22

    Gonzaga men’s tennis at ITA Regionals – all day in Seattle.

    Gonzaga women’s golf at Rainbow Wahine Invitational – all day in Kapolei, Hawaii.

    WSU women’s golf at Clash at Boulder Creek – all day in Boulder City, Nevada.

    Wednesday, Oct. 23

    Big Bend volleyball at Columbia Basin – 6 p.m.

    Gonzaga women’s golf at Rainbow Wahine Invitational – all day in Kapolei, Hawaii.

    WSU women’s soccer at Santa Clara – 7 p.m.

    Thursday, Oct. 24

    CWU women’s soccer at Simon Fraser – 6 p.m.

    CWU volleyball at Seattle Pacific – 7 p.m.

    EWU women’s soccer at Northern Colorado – 3:30 p.m.

    Gonzaga women’s soccer at San Francisco – 6 p.m.

    Gonzaga volleyball vs Santa Clara – 6 p.m.

